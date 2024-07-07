Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer Bono reveals ‘shut up’ key moment at Silverstone

“We knew where we needed to correct the car..."

(L to R): Peter Bonnington (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Race Engineer celebrates on the podium with race winner Lewis Hamilton
(L to R): Peter Bonnington (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Race Engineer celebrates…

Peter Bonnington knew that Lewis Hamilton was on course to win the F1 British Grand Prix when he received a ‘shut up’ radio message.

Bono has been the race engineer alongside Hamilton throughout his Mercedes career, for all the glory and for the past two-and-a-half years of winless agony.

Hamilton ended that hoodoo at his final F1 British Grand Prix in a Mercedes before leaving for Ferrari next year.

His exchange with Bono as he crossed the finishing line was emotional.

Bono joked to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz: “I wouldn’t say crying! I had something in my eye!

“It’s an emotional one. It’s been a long, long time. He and I have been working hard, trying to get back there.

“Baby steps. It has taken a lot of them, so far.”

Bono explained the key to victory: “The feedback he gave me, on the initial stint balance, it wasn’t great.

“We knew where we needed to correct the car. I think we put the car in a really good position for the final stint, to allow him to push.

“You knew the front tyre would be weak. So you had to make sure you’ve got enough front end in there to protect it.

“He does a great job. When it comes down to the wire, he’s the one who will manage the tyres and get you to the end.”

Even when Hamilton took command of the British Grand Prix, he had Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in his rear-view mirror.

At this stage, even Bono was not fully convinced that Hamilton had enough left in his tyres to fend off his nemesis.

Bono admitted: “I wouldn’t say zero doubt!

“But when he gets the bit between his teeth…

“As soon as I get told to shut up, I know the game is on.”

Jenson Button insisted that Hamilton’s alliance with Bono has been crucial for his career achievements, and his comeback to win a grand prix for the first time since 2021.

Button said: “You need that relationship with an engineer, that understanding.

“Because racing driver language is weird. And engineer language is weird.

“Having that relationship and understanding makes a big difference when it comes to strategy and set-up.

“Lewis has got that with Bono. It changes next year…”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
25m ago
Does Toto Wolff have any regrets about Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes?
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez ‘said no’ to last-gasp bike set-up at German MotoGP
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli reflect on ding-dong which cost them a podium
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli
Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on mental health struggles after 2021 F1 title loss
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
Crunch verdict from Anthony Hamilton on Lewis Hamilton's F1 British GP win
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme with his father Anthony Hamilton (GBR). Formula
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in parc ferme…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Luca Marini gifted first Honda point due to three tyre pressure penalties
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: Feels like I won, day I’ll never forget, ‘impossible’ to repeat
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Gresini team, 2024 Grand Prix
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Gresini team, 2024 Grand Prix
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 3, 7 July
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Snetterton, Race 3, 7 July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Has Lewis Hamilton made the wrong decision to quit Mercedes for Ferrari?
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium…