F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 265 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 189 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 162 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 154 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1 149 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 125 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 124 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 116 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 45 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 11 14 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 3 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship has been cut down to 76 points following his fifth-place finish at the Hungaroring.

Lando Norris finished second in Hungary after moving over for teammate Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc sits in third ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton has moved up to sixth following his 200th career F1 podium.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 389 2 McLaren F1 Team 2 338 3 Scuderia Ferrari 2 322 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 241 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 69 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 33 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 27 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 9 9 Williams Racing 0 4 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull's lead over McLaren in the F1 constructors' championship is just 51 points heading into the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari have dropped to third, 16 points behind the Woking outfit.

RB have pulled away from Haas after Yuki Tsunoda finished ninth at the Hungaroring.