F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|265
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|189
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|162
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|154
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|149
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|125
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|124
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|116
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|45
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|3
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship has been cut down to 76 points following his fifth-place finish at the Hungaroring.
Lando Norris finished second in Hungary after moving over for teammate Oscar Piastri.
Charles Leclerc sits in third ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton has moved up to sixth following his 200th career F1 podium.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|389
|2
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|338
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|322
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|241
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|69
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|33
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|27
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|9
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull's lead over McLaren in the F1 constructors' championship is just 51 points heading into the Belgian Grand Prix.
Ferrari have dropped to third, 16 points behind the Woking outfit.
RB have pulled away from Haas after Yuki Tsunoda finished ninth at the Hungaroring.