F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: 

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7265
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1189
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1162
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1154
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1149
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1125
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0124
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1116
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team045
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team011
14Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team03
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship has been cut down to 76 points following his fifth-place finish at the Hungaroring. 

Lando Norris finished second in Hungary after moving over for teammate Oscar Piastri. 

Charles Leclerc sits in third ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton has moved up to sixth following his 200th career F1 podium.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7389
2McLaren F1 Team2338
3Scuderia Ferrari2322
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2241
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team069
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team033
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team027
8BWT Alpine F1 Team09
9Williams Racing04
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull's lead over McLaren in the F1 constructors' championship is just 51 points heading into the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari have dropped to third, 16 points behind the Woking outfit. 

RB have pulled away from Haas after Yuki Tsunoda finished ninth at the Hungaroring.

