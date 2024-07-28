2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results after George Russell's DSQ

Here are the full F1 results from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix following George Russell's disqualification:

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 Laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team + 0.647s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 8.023s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing + 8.700s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team + 9.324s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari + 19.269s 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing + 42.669s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 49.437s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 52.026s 10 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team + 54.400s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 62.485s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing + 63.125s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 63.839s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team + 66.105s 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 70.112s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team + 76.211s 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing + 85.531s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team + 88.307s Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber DNF George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team DSQ

Lewis Hamilton has won his second race of the 2024 F1 season after Mercedes teammate George Russell was disqualified.

Russell had taken the win on track but following the FIA's post-race checks, his car was found to be underweight.

As a result, he's been excluded from the results.

The decision promotes Oscar Piastri to second, while Charles Leclerc takes his first podium since Monaco.

Russell's exclusion also puts Daniel Ricciardo into the points at Spa-Francorchamps.