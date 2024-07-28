2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results after George Russell's DSQ

Results from the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Here are the full F1 results from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix following George Russell's disqualification: 

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team44 Laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 0.647s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 8.023s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+ 8.700s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 9.324s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 19.269s
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+ 42.669s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 49.437s
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 52.026s
10Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+ 54.400s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 62.485s
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+ 63.125s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 63.839s
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 66.105s
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 70.112s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+ 76.211s
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+ 85.531s
18Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 88.307s
 Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick SauberDNF
 George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamDSQ

Lewis Hamilton has won his second race of the 2024 F1 season after Mercedes teammate George Russell was disqualified.

Russell had taken the win on track but following the FIA's post-race checks, his car was found to be underweight.

As a result, he's been excluded from the results.

The decision promotes Oscar Piastri to second, while Charles Leclerc takes his first podium since Monaco.

Russell's exclusion also puts Daniel Ricciardo into the points at Spa-Francorchamps.

