2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results after George Russell's DSQ
Results from the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full F1 results from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix following George Russell's disqualification:
|2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 0.647s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 8.023s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 8.700s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 9.324s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 19.269s
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 42.669s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 49.437s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 52.026s
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+ 54.400s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 62.485s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+ 63.125s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 63.839s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 66.105s
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 70.112s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+ 76.211s
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+ 85.531s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 88.307s
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|DNF
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|DSQ
Lewis Hamilton has won his second race of the 2024 F1 season after Mercedes teammate George Russell was disqualified.
Russell had taken the win on track but following the FIA's post-race checks, his car was found to be underweight.
As a result, he's been excluded from the results.
The decision promotes Oscar Piastri to second, while Charles Leclerc takes his first podium since Monaco.
Russell's exclusion also puts Daniel Ricciardo into the points at Spa-Francorchamps.