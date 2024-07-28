Williams claim they lead chase for Carlos Sainz’s signature

"The odds are in our favour," claims James Vowles

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…

Williams insist “the odds are in our favour” to sign Carlos Sainz for next season.

The Ferrari driver is hot property on the driver market and is weighing up options including Williams, Alpine and Sauber (Mercedes are also yet to confirm their replacement for Lewis Hamilton).

Sainz has pondered his big decision for months - holding up many other drivers from securing their own futures - but a breakthrough might be close.

Williams team principal James Vowles rates his team’s chances at “more than 50%” of winning the chase for Sainz.

"How confident am I? I think the odds are in our favour,” he was quoted by Motorsport.

“But I've been stung by this already once this year. So, let's see."

Williams hope to have confirmed their 2025 line-up by next weekend, when they go into their summer shutdown.

Williams want Sainz to partner Alex Albon, and replace Logan Sargeant.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are other available drivers up for grabs, but Williams are desperate for Sainz.

"I want race-winning performance within the team,” Vowles said.

“I want individuals that are leaders. In other words, they are established.

"So out of all those, the top of the list, and I've said it from the start, and I'll maintain it here now as well, is Carlos.”

He added: "I've said it once, and I keep saying it, that is where my heart is set, and let's see if the journeys collide."

Vowles denied that Williams will offer Sainz a deal that includes a get-out clause if Mercedes or Red Bull come calling.

