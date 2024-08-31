2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.117s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.210s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m20.226s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m20.252s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m20.262s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.368s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m20.463s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m20.596s
9Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m20.905s
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.943s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.968s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m21.077s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m21.141s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.155s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.157s
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.208s
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.258s
18Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.287s
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.357s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.035s

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

It was another tight practice session with less than a tenth between the top two.

Charles Leclerc completed the top three in Ferrari ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen was frustrated with the handling of his RB20 as he only managed the sixth-best time.

