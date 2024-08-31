2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.117s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.210s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m20.226s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.252s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.262s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.368s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m20.463s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m20.596s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m20.905s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.943s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.968s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m21.077s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m21.141s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.155s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.157s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.208s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.258s
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.287s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.357s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.035s
Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix.
It was another tight practice session with less than a tenth between the top two.
Charles Leclerc completed the top three in Ferrari ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Max Verstappen was frustrated with the handling of his RB20 as he only managed the sixth-best time.