2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the results from final F1 practice for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.117s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.210s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m20.226s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m20.252s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m20.262s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.368s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m20.463s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m20.596s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m20.905s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.943s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.968s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m21.077s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m21.141s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.155s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.157s 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.208s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.258s 18 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.287s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.357s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.035s

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

It was another tight practice session with less than a tenth between the top two.

Charles Leclerc completed the top three in Ferrari ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen was frustrated with the handling of his RB20 as he only managed the sixth-best time.