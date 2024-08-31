Kimi Antonelli ‘doesn’t want to be seen’ as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement

Andrea Kimi Antonelli says he doesn’t want to be viewed as being Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes.

Mercedes announced on Saturday morning that they have chosen their highly-rated rising star Antonelli, who only turned 18 last week, as Hamilton’s successor for 2025 following the seven-time world champion’s decision to make a sensational switch to Ferrari.

But Antonelli, who described his promotion as a “dream come true”, insisted he just wants to be seen as “the next driver for Mercedes”, adding it is “not possible to replace” Hamilton.

“I think it’s not possible to replace Lewis Hamilton,” Antonelli said.

“He’s such a great figure in the sport of today and he has achieved so much in his career, so I don’t want to be seen as his replacement.

“I am just the next driver for Mercedes in 2025. I’m really excited for that. But he is a really great driver and he has been really giving some support, so I am really happy.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff echoed Antonelli’s comments, adding: “Our era with Lewis started 12 years ago and it was the longest ever team/driver relationship.

“We won eight constructors’ titles and six drivers’ titles together and he is the biggest personality in the sport, with the biggest gravitas and international recognition, but he is also the one who has beaten all the records.

“When Lewis decided to go for another challenge, no one can replace him in all of his, let’s say, stature. But that doesn’t mean that the team is not going to prosper with two drivers that represent the future.

“I’m sure that if we are capable of giving George and Kimi a car that can win races and championships we can hopefully continue the legacy of championship titles that Lewis left here, with these two, as Mercedes.”

A day before the confirmation, Antonelli crashed just two laps into his grand prix practice debut for Mercedes at Monza.

Asked how he will cope with the pressure and spotlight next year, Antonelli replied: “I think one of the main factors is when you have a team like Mercedes around you that really believe in you.

“They have been believing in me from a really young age, it really helps you to feel and to cope with this pressure really well.

“Even though sometimes I still don’t cope with that perfectly, I still get the right support from Mercedes but also from my family, so I’m really happy to be with them and really happy with the support they’ve been giving me. Not only in the past but nowadays.”