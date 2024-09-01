2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

The opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix
Here are the race results from the F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari53 Laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+2.664s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+6.153s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+15.621s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+22.820s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+37.932s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+39.715s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+54.148s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+67.456s
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+68.302s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+68.495s
12Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing+81.308s
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+93.452s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
 Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamDNF

Charles Leclerc returned to winning ways in F1 with a stunning victory at Ferrari's home race at Monza.

He made the most of the one-stop strategy to beat the two-stopping McLarens to take the win.

Oscar Piastri finished second after overtaking Lando Norris on the opening lap of the race.

Carlos Sainz, was also on a one-stop, and secured fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

