Here are the race results from the F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 53 Laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +2.664s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +6.153s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +15.621s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +22.820s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +37.932s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +39.715s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +54.148s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +67.456s 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +68.302s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +68.495s 12 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing +81.308s 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +93.452s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team DNF

Charles Leclerc returned to winning ways in F1 with a stunning victory at Ferrari's home race at Monza.

He made the most of the one-stop strategy to beat the two-stopping McLarens to take the win.

Oscar Piastri finished second after overtaking Lando Norris on the opening lap of the race.

Carlos Sainz, was also on a one-stop, and secured fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.