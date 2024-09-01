2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|53 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+2.664s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.153s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+15.621s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+22.820s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+37.932s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+39.715s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+54.148s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+67.456s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+68.302s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+68.495s
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|+81.308s
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+93.452s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|DNF
Charles Leclerc returned to winning ways in F1 with a stunning victory at Ferrari's home race at Monza.
He made the most of the one-stop strategy to beat the two-stopping McLarens to take the win.
Oscar Piastri finished second after overtaking Lando Norris on the opening lap of the race.
Carlos Sainz, was also on a one-stop, and secured fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.