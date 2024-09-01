Spanish bank sponsor to end "$60m" deal with Ferrari when Carlos Sainz exits

Major sponsor to part ways with Ferrari

Ferrari
Ferrari

Santander will end their sponsorship of Ferrari at the end of this season.

The Spanish bank and the F1 team’s deal was worth $60m per season, Motorsport report.

Ferrari’s total revenue from sponsors last year was $250, the report states, and Santander was a major part.

Their alliance will conclude when their existing contract comes to an end, on December 31, 2024. Santander and Ferrari have worked together between 2010-2017, then again since 2022.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, said: “As our successful partnership with Santander comes to its end, we would like to express our gratitude for their dedication and collaboration during our journey together.

“They have played an important role in contributing to our achievements over the past three years.”

Juan Manuel Cendoya, global head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research of Santander and vice chair of Santander Spain, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for their partnership over the past three years.

“Sponsorships play an important role in engaging with clients and reinforcing our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years ahead.”

The Spanish bank’s exit coincides with Carlos Sainz’s departure from Ferrari.

The driver from Spain will head to Williams in 2025, when he is replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Santander’s claim that they will ‘continue to work with a range of partners’ might open the door to an alliance with Williams, where Sainz will be driving.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2m ago
Pecco Bagnaia trapped under Alex Marquez’s bike as he crashes out at Aragon
Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez
Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez
Moto2
News
9m ago
Dixon: “living my dream” after Moto2 win in Aragon
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
11m ago
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
32m ago
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
46m ago
Spanish bank sponsor to end "$60m" deal with Ferrari when Carlos Sainz exits
Ferrari
Ferrari

Latest News

Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP Aragon, Grand Prix: Marc Marquez dominant as Pecco Bagnaia crashes out
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
1h ago
Aragon MotoGP: Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES
Marc Marquez leads Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez leads Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
Jose Antonio Rueda, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose