George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli “shootout” tipped to partner Max Verstappen

Nico Rosberg insists that George Russell faces a “shootout” to keep his 2026 Mercedes seat.

Mercedes have confirmed that teenage starlet Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton, alongside Russell, next year.

However, rumours linking them with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for 2026 (when the new F1 regulations begin) have not gone away.

“Verstappen is the absolute priority which is understandable because he’s one of the best five drivers of all time,” ex-Mercedes driver and 2016 F1 champion Rosberg told Sky Sports.

“So that’s something they are looking to do for 2026.

“Then, it really becomes a straight shootout between Antonelli and George.

“It won’t be a comfortable position for George. Because you have a young superstar, 18 years old. George is expected to beat Antonelli so he can almost only lose next year.

“It’s uncomfortable, he has to beat Antonelli to be kept on alongside Verstappen.”

But Rosberg added: “George is maybe [in the] top two best qualifiers at the moment, he beats Lewis in almost every qualifying. So it won’t be easy for Kimi to beat George.”

Martin Brundle added: “George has got to be slightly nervous.

“Clearly, Toto is hugely invested personally in Antonelli, and is making overtures to Verstappen.

“George will be occasionally looking over his shoulder but, meanwhile, he’s the Mercedes team leader.”

Russell and Antonelli will form a new-look duo at Mercedes in 2025 when Hamilton goes to Ferrari.

But in 2026 the entire F1 landscape could change when the new engine regulations begin.

Mercedes are the team who, inside the paddock, are spoken about as having an engine to envy.

If that comes to fruition then they will fancy their chances of tempting Verstappen across from Red Bull.