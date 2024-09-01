F1 World Championship points after 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull on track at the Italian Grand Prix
Here are the 2024 F1 drivers' standings after the Italian Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7303
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2241
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari2217
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1197
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1184
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2164
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0143
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1128
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team050
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team08
15Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing06
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
21Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
22Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen's lead over Lando Norris has been cut down to 62 points after the Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc sits a comfortable third after returning to winning ways at Monza.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7446
2McLaren F1 Team3438
3Scuderia Ferrari3407
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3292
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team074
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team034
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
8BWT Alpine F1 Team013
9Williams Racing06
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull's lead over McLaren is just eight points now, while Ferrari are in the fight for the F1 constructors' championship.

Mercedes and Aston Martin are in no-man's land in fourth and fifth respectively. 

No other changes to the order following the race at Monza. 

