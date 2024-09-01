F1 World Championship points after 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Here are the 2024 F1 drivers' standings after the Italian Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 303 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 241 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 217 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1 197 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 184 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 164 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 143 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 128 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 50 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 8 15 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 6 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 22 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen's lead over Lando Norris has been cut down to 62 points after the Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc sits a comfortable third after returning to winning ways at Monza.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 446 2 McLaren F1 Team 3 438 3 Scuderia Ferrari 3 407 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 292 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 74 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 34 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 13 9 Williams Racing 0 6 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull's lead over McLaren is just eight points now, while Ferrari are in the fight for the F1 constructors' championship.

Mercedes and Aston Martin are in no-man's land in fourth and fifth respectively.

No other changes to the order following the race at Monza.