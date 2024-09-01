F1 World Championship points after 2024 Italian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.
Here are the 2024 F1 drivers' standings after the Italian Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|303
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|241
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|217
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|197
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|184
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|164
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|143
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|128
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|50
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen's lead over Lando Norris has been cut down to 62 points after the Italian Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc sits a comfortable third after returning to winning ways at Monza.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|446
|2
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|438
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|407
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|292
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|74
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|34
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|28
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|13
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|6
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull's lead over McLaren is just eight points now, while Ferrari are in the fight for the F1 constructors' championship.
Mercedes and Aston Martin are in no-man's land in fourth and fifth respectively.
No other changes to the order following the race at Monza.