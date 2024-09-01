Kevin Magnussen to get historic F1 race ban after Monza penalty

Kevin Magnussen will serve a one-race ban and miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after reaching 12 penalty points on his F1 licence.

The Haas driver was handed a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for causing a collision with Alpine's Pierre Gasly during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Magnussen was already on 10 penalty points so the additional two points mean he has now become the first F1 driver in history to reach the 12-point threshold which triggers an automatic one-race ban.

As a result, he will have to sit out of the next race in Baku.

Haas have not confirmed who will replace him, but it is likely to be Oliver Bearman, who will drive for the team full-time next season.

Magnussen finished 10th at Monza to score a single point for Haas.

The Dane is the first driver since Romain Grosjean in 2012 to be banned for a race.