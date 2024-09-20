2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

Practice 2: 

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.727s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.785s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m31.356s
4Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.468s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.474s
6Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.478s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.488s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.598s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m31.650s
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.667s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.709s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.750s
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.793s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.957s
15Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.021s
16Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m32.057s
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.119s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.222s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.359s
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.786s

Lando Norris set the pace in the more representative FP2 session under the lights in Singapore. 

The McLaren driver and title hopeful ended up 0.058s clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while teammate Carlos Sainz was third - 0.6s adrift. 

Yuki Tsunoda was fourth for RB, ahead of Oscar Piastri's McLaren and teammate Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull's sister team once again showed encouraging pace. 

George Russell was seventh and crashed his Mercedes late in the session, with Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top-10. 

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were only 11th and 15th as they endured a difficult session and regularly complained about their respective cars. 

Practice 1:

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m31.763s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.839s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m31.952s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.097s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m32.263s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m32.369s
7Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m32.375s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m32.451s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.610s
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.615s
11Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m32.618s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.679s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.694s
14Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.767s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.778s
16George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.334s
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.377s
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.485s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.585s
20Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.797s

Charles Leclerc set the pace in the fairly unrepresentative opening practice in Singapore, 0.076s clear of F1 title hopeful and McLaren driver Lando Norris. 

Carlos Sainz ended up third-quickest, 0.189s off his Ferrari teammate's benchmark, while championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.334s adrift in his Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda put his RB into fifth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon. 

The top-10 were rounded out by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Esteban Ocon. 

 

