2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

Practice 2:

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.727s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.785s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.356s 4 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.468s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.474s 6 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.478s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.488s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.598s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m31.650s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.667s 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.709s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.750s 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.793s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.957s 15 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.021s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m32.057s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.119s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.222s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.359s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.786s

Lando Norris set the pace in the more representative FP2 session under the lights in Singapore.

The McLaren driver and title hopeful ended up 0.058s clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while teammate Carlos Sainz was third - 0.6s adrift.

Yuki Tsunoda was fourth for RB, ahead of Oscar Piastri's McLaren and teammate Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull's sister team once again showed encouraging pace.

George Russell was seventh and crashed his Mercedes late in the session, with Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top-10.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were only 11th and 15th as they endured a difficult session and regularly complained about their respective cars.

Practice 1:

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.763s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.839s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.952s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.097s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m32.263s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m32.369s 7 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m32.375s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m32.451s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.610s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.615s 11 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m32.618s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.679s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.694s 14 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.767s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.778s 16 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.334s 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.377s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.485s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.585s 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.797s

Charles Leclerc set the pace in the fairly unrepresentative opening practice in Singapore, 0.076s clear of F1 title hopeful and McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Carlos Sainz ended up third-quickest, 0.189s off his Ferrari teammate's benchmark, while championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.334s adrift in his Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda put his RB into fifth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon.

The top-10 were rounded out by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.