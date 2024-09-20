2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:
Practice 2:
|2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.727s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.785s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m31.356s
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.468s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.474s
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.478s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.488s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.598s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.650s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.667s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.709s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.750s
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.793s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.957s
|15
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.021s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m32.057s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.119s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.222s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.359s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.786s
Lando Norris set the pace in the more representative FP2 session under the lights in Singapore.
The McLaren driver and title hopeful ended up 0.058s clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while teammate Carlos Sainz was third - 0.6s adrift.
Yuki Tsunoda was fourth for RB, ahead of Oscar Piastri's McLaren and teammate Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull's sister team once again showed encouraging pace.
George Russell was seventh and crashed his Mercedes late in the session, with Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top-10.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were only 11th and 15th as they endured a difficult session and regularly complained about their respective cars.
Practice 1:
|2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m31.763s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.839s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m31.952s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.097s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m32.263s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.369s
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m32.375s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m32.451s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.610s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.615s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m32.618s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.679s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.694s
|14
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.767s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.778s
|16
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.334s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.377s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.485s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.585s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.797s
Charles Leclerc set the pace in the fairly unrepresentative opening practice in Singapore, 0.076s clear of F1 title hopeful and McLaren driver Lando Norris.
Carlos Sainz ended up third-quickest, 0.189s off his Ferrari teammate's benchmark, while championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.334s adrift in his Red Bull.
Yuki Tsunoda put his RB into fifth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon.
The top-10 were rounded out by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.