Here are the full F1 qualifying results for the United States Grand Prix:

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.616s 1m32.851s 1m32.330s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.046s 1m32.584s 1m32.361s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.556s 1m32.836s 1m32.652s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.241s 1m32.962s 1m32.740s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.864s 1m33.057s 1m32.950s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.536s 1m33.142s 1m32.974s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.550s 1m33.162s 1m33.018s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.973s 1m33.429s 1m33.309s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.564s 1m33.474s 1m33.481s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.611s 1m33.020s No Time Set 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m33.795s 1m33.506s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.601s 1m33.544s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.986s 1m33.597s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.033s 1m33.759s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m33.339s No Time Set 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m34.051s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m34.062s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.152s 19 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.154s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.228s

Lando Norris has clinched pole position for the United States Grand Prix ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen.

Norris set a blistering provisional pole lap to take P1 by less than a tenth of a second.

Verstappen looked on course for pole position - but George Russell crashed at the penultimate corner, bringing an early end to proceedings.

Carlos Sainz will start third after out-qualifying Charles Leclerc.