2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full F1 qualifying results for the United States Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.616s
|1m32.851s
|1m32.330s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.046s
|1m32.584s
|1m32.361s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.556s
|1m32.836s
|1m32.652s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.241s
|1m32.962s
|1m32.740s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.864s
|1m33.057s
|1m32.950s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.536s
|1m33.142s
|1m32.974s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.550s
|1m33.162s
|1m33.018s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.973s
|1m33.429s
|1m33.309s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.564s
|1m33.474s
|1m33.481s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.611s
|1m33.020s
|No Time Set
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m33.795s
|1m33.506s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.601s
|1m33.544s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.986s
|1m33.597s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.033s
|1m33.759s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m33.339s
|No Time Set
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m34.051s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m34.062s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.152s
|19
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.154s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.228s
Lando Norris has clinched pole position for the United States Grand Prix ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen.
Norris set a blistering provisional pole lap to take P1 by less than a tenth of a second.
Verstappen looked on course for pole position - but George Russell crashed at the penultimate corner, bringing an early end to proceedings.
Carlos Sainz will start third after out-qualifying Charles Leclerc.