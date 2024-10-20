2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full F1 qualifying results for the United States Grand Prix:

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.616s1m32.851s1m32.330s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.046s1m32.584s1m32.361s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m33.556s1m32.836s1m32.652s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m33.241s1m32.962s1m32.740s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.864s1m33.057s1m32.950s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.536s1m33.142s1m32.974s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.550s1m33.162s1m33.018s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.973s1m33.429s1m33.309s
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.564s1m33.474s1m33.481s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.611s1m33.020sNo Time Set
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m33.795s1m33.506s 
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.601s1m33.544s 
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.986s1m33.597s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.033s1m33.759s 
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m33.339sNo Time Set 
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m34.051s  
17Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m34.062s  
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.152s  
19Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.154s  
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.228s  

Lando Norris has clinched pole position for the United States Grand Prix ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen.

Norris set a blistering provisional pole lap to take P1 by less than a tenth of a second.

Verstappen looked on course for pole position - but George Russell crashed at the penultimate corner, bringing an early end to proceedings.

Carlos Sainz will start third after out-qualifying Charles Leclerc.

