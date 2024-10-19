Lewis Hamilton to start United States GP 18th after qualifying disaster

Lewis Hamilton will line up only 18th on the grid for the F1 United States Grand Prix after suffering a disastrous qualifying.

The seven-time world champion was knocked out in Q1 - the first part of qualifying - having only managed to set a time good enough for 19th. Hamilton will start 18th for Sunday’s grand prix due to Liam Lawson’s engine penalty, which will drop the RB driver to the very back.

At a track where he usually thrives, Hamilton paid the price for a lock up in the middle sector, causing him to lose half a second to Mercedes teammate George Russell, who comfortably progressed to Q2.

It marks the first time in 12 attempts that Hamilton has failed to qualify inside the top five at the Circuit of the Americas in regular grand prix qualifying.

It is also the first time the 39-year-old Briton, who has three pole positions in Austin, has qualified on the back row of a grand prix since 2017.