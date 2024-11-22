2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results
Full results from practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Practice 2
|2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.825s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.836s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.015s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m34.105s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m34.313s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.651s
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.686s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m34.798s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.818s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m34.997s
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m35.020s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.221s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.251s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.440s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m35.671s
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m35.765s
|17
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.834s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m35.868s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.055s
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m39.929s
Lewis Hamilton topped both practice sessions for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the first day of running.
Mercedes hit the ground running as Hamilton set the pace in both sessions.
In the more representative second session, just 0.011s split Hamilton and Lando Norris at the top of the timesheets.
George Russell confirmed Mercedes' impressive pace by making it a 1-2 in the first session - and 1-3 in the second one.
The two Ferraris were also in the mix with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc - although both drivers struggled to get to grips with the softs immediately in the qualifying simulations.
Red Bull appeared to struggle for pace in both sessions.
Practice 1
|2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.001s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.397s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m35.954s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m36.007s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.038s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m36.218s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.262s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m36.451s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.478s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m36.538s
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m36.811s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.817s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m36.948s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m37.152s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m37.200s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m37.765s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m38.025s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m38.350s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m38.574s
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m38.730s