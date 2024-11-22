2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results

Here are the full results from practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Practice 2

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.825s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.836s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.015s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m34.105s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m34.313s 6 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.651s 7 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.686s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m34.798s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.818s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m34.997s 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m35.020s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.221s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.251s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.440s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m35.671s 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m35.765s 17 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.834s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m35.868s 19 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.055s 20 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m39.929s

Lewis Hamilton topped both practice sessions for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the first day of running.

Mercedes hit the ground running as Hamilton set the pace in both sessions.

In the more representative second session, just 0.011s split Hamilton and Lando Norris at the top of the timesheets.

George Russell confirmed Mercedes' impressive pace by making it a 1-2 in the first session - and 1-3 in the second one.

The two Ferraris were also in the mix with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc - although both drivers struggled to get to grips with the softs immediately in the qualifying simulations.

Red Bull appeared to struggle for pace in both sessions.

Practice 1