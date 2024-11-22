2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results

Full results from practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full results from practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Practice 2

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.825s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.836s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.015s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m34.105s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m34.313s
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.651s
7Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.686s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m34.798s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.818s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m34.997s
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m35.020s
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.221s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.251s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.440s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m35.671s
16Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m35.765s
17Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.834s
18Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m35.868s
19Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.055s
20Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m39.929s

Lewis Hamilton topped both practice sessions for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the first day of running.

Mercedes hit the ground running as Hamilton set the pace in both sessions.

In the more representative second session, just 0.011s split Hamilton and Lando Norris at the top of the timesheets.

George Russell confirmed Mercedes' impressive pace by making it a 1-2 in the first session - and 1-3 in the second one.

The two Ferraris were also in the mix with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc - although both drivers struggled to get to grips with the softs immediately in the qualifying simulations.

Red Bull appeared to struggle for pace in both sessions.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.001s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.397s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m35.954s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m36.007s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.038s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m36.218s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.262s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m36.451s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.478s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.538s
11Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m36.811s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.817s
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m36.948s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m37.152s
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m37.200s
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m37.765s
17Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m38.025s
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m38.350s
19Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m38.574s
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m38.730s
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

