Lewis Hamilton tops first F1 Las Vegas GP practice ahead of George Russell

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Mercedes
Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the opening practice session for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, going 0.396s clear of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Mercedes enjoyed a strong start to their weekend in Sin City as Hamilton looked comfortable right from the off in the W15.

Hamilton and Russell led the timesheets at various stages through first practice as the majority of teams opted to do their initial runs on the medium tyre.

On the softs, Mercedes’ advantage was significant with Hamilton leaving it late to topple his younger teammate.

In the end, the nearest non-Mercedes driver was Lando Norris in third - 0.953s off Hamilton’s benchmark.

Mercedes haven’t finished on the podium since before the summer break, but they’ve consistently excelled in cooler conditions.

Norris was the only driver within a second, with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen rounding out the top five.

Leclerc was 1.006s off Hamilton’s top time, although Ferrari are expected to go well this weekend.

Carlos Sainz was 1.2s off the pace in sixth ahead of Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez.

Kevin Magnussen ran inside the top 10 for much of the session but ultimately set the 11th-best time in the Haas.

Lance Stroll was 1.8s off Hamilton’s pace in 12th overall, just ahead of Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon.

Valtteri Bottas was 16th and has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for a new energy store component.

RB endured a tough session - 19th and 20th for them.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
James Vowles reveals recent crashes cost Williams a jaw-dropping seven-figure sum
Alex Albon destroyed his Williams in a qualifying crash in Brazil
Alex Albon destroyed his Williams in a qualifying crash in Brazil
RR
News
1h ago
Jackson Racing part ways with Isle of Man TT veteran
Julian Trummer
Julian Trummer
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin involved in messy Spanish TV spat
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man rider banned for drugs reinstated but “it doesn’t feel resolved”
Alex Sinclair
Alex Sinclair
RR
News
2h ago
John McGuinness told me “you get used to it” over chilling Isle of Man TT fear
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Rins reveals Yamaha apology over 2024 MotoGP bike issue
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes “scratching their heads” after “incredible day"
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner’s latest hint that Red Bull could drop Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez continues to find himself under pressure to deliver
Sergio Perez continues to find himself under pressure to deliver
WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea's bluntly honest take on debut Yamaha season
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro’s first thoughts about Honda MotoGP bike: ‘He was impressed’
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose