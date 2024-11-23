2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full results from qualifying at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: 

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.186s1m32.779s1m32.312s
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m33.484s1m32.711s1m32.410s
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.691s1m32.879s1m32.664s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m33.446s1m33.016s1m32.783s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.299s1m33.085s1m32.797s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.592s1m33.099s1m33.008s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m33.789s1m33.089s1m33.029s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.450s1m33.024s1m33.033s
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.920s1m33.114s1m33.062s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.225s1m32.567s1m48.106s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.968s1m33.221s 
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.991s1m33.297s 
13Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.079s1m33.566s 
14Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m33.746s1m33.749s 
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m34.087s1m34.257s 
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.155s  
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.258s  
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m34.425s  
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.430s  
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.484s  

George Russell converted Mercedes' impressive pace in Las Vegas into his third pole position of the 2024 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz will join him on the front row after an impressive lap in the Ferrari, while Pierre Gasly starred with third for Alpine.

Charles Leclerc will start fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1's controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

