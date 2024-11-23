2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full results from qualifying at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.186s
|1m32.779s
|1m32.312s
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.484s
|1m32.711s
|1m32.410s
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.691s
|1m32.879s
|1m32.664s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.446s
|1m33.016s
|1m32.783s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.299s
|1m33.085s
|1m32.797s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.592s
|1m33.099s
|1m33.008s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m33.789s
|1m33.089s
|1m33.029s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.450s
|1m33.024s
|1m33.033s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.920s
|1m33.114s
|1m33.062s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.225s
|1m32.567s
|1m48.106s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.968s
|1m33.221s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.991s
|1m33.297s
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.079s
|1m33.566s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m33.746s
|1m33.749s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m34.087s
|1m34.257s
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.155s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.258s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m34.425s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.430s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.484s
George Russell converted Mercedes' impressive pace in Las Vegas into his third pole position of the 2024 F1 season.
Carlos Sainz will join him on the front row after an impressive lap in the Ferrari, while Pierre Gasly starred with third for Alpine.
Charles Leclerc will start fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.