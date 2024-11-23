Here are the full results from qualifying at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.186s 1m32.779s 1m32.312s 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.484s 1m32.711s 1m32.410s 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.691s 1m32.879s 1m32.664s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.446s 1m33.016s 1m32.783s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.299s 1m33.085s 1m32.797s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.592s 1m33.099s 1m33.008s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m33.789s 1m33.089s 1m33.029s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.450s 1m33.024s 1m33.033s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.920s 1m33.114s 1m33.062s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.225s 1m32.567s 1m48.106s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.968s 1m33.221s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.991s 1m33.297s 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.079s 1m33.566s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m33.746s 1m33.749s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m34.087s 1m34.257s 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.155s 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.258s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m34.425s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.430s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.484s

George Russell converted Mercedes' impressive pace in Las Vegas into his third pole position of the 2024 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz will join him on the front row after an impressive lap in the Ferrari, while Pierre Gasly starred with third for Alpine.

Charles Leclerc will start fourth ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.