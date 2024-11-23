“We’re not paying for it” - Christian Horner reacts to rumours of 11th F1 team for 2026

Christian Horner says he would welcome an 11th F1 team backed by General Motors “with open arms” - but admitted “it comes down to finances”.

On Friday, numerous reports emerged claiming that Andretti’s long-running battle to join the grid could be approved in the next few weeks.

Andretti had their bid to join F1 rejected - at least until 2028 - with the sport wanting the entry to be fully backed by an OEM such as General Motors.

It appears progress is now being made, coincidentally since Andretti’s management reshuffle which has seen Michael Andretti take a less high-profile role within the organisation.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Las Vegas, Horner gave his perspective on the speculation of an 11th team.

“Look, there’s loads of rumours going around. Nobody has spoken to us about it,” Horner said. “Obviously, for an American team to come in it would be a positive.

“We have Haas, but to have a big OEM to come in. We have Ford versus GM - could be pretty sexy. I think with all of these things, it’s nothing to do with the teams.

“It’s down to the commercial rights holder and the FIA, and like with all these things it comes down to the finances and how it’s going to be funded and paid.”

Horner also expressed concerns of how an 11th team would impact the sport “logistically” given some circuits have limited space as it is.

Additionally, Horner was clear in that he doesn’t want Red Bull’s bottom line in terms of income affected by an additional team.

“As long as logistically it can be accommodated,” Horner added.” We’d have absolutely no problem with seeing GM come in but we’re not paying for it! Operationally, somewhere like Zandvoort, how does that work?

“As I say, no issue with them coming. We’d welcome them with open arms. We don’t want to see the prize fund diluted.

“There will be that question of who’s side of the cake it will come out of? Probably a bit of everybody’s.”