Red Bull clarify rear wing error for Las Vegas Grand Prix: ‘We didn’t forget it’

Christian Horner has clarified suggestions Red Bull had brought the wrong rear wing to this weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After a difficult set of practice sessions, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko suggested the team made an error with their rear wing choice for this weekend.

"We don't have another rear wing, a smaller rear wing, as we see it on our competitors,” Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was quoted by Motorsport.

“It would be more helpful, for sure."

Red Bull were considerably slow on the straights relative to their rivals.

Max Verstappen enjoyed a stronger showing in final practice though, setting the fifth-fastest time.

Speaking after FP3, Horner dismissed claims that Red Bull had “forgot” to bring a particular rear wing to Las Vegas.

He explained that they simply don’t have a low downforce rear wing to run at tracks such as Monza and Vegas.

“We forgot it apparently! It can happen. But no, we didn’t forget a rear wing,” he told Sky Sports. “There’s no issue with it. I don’t know where it quite came from. We don’t have a specifically-designed wing for very low downforce which is basically potentially here and Monza.

“The money that is involved in creating that within the cost cap you’ve got to pick and choose where you’re going to spend it.

“The wing that we have you end up trimming the wing to achieve a top speed. That’s what many many other teams have done.”

Verstappen can secure his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title this weekend.

He sits 62 points ahead of Lando Norris with three rounds ago.

Should Verstappen finish ahead of Norris on track in Sunday’s race, he will become a four-time world champion.