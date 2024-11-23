Red Bull clarify rear wing error for Las Vegas Grand Prix: ‘We didn’t forget it’

"We forgot it apparently! It can happen. But no, we didn’t forget a rear wing."

Red Bull's rear wing
Red Bull's rear wing

Christian Horner has clarified suggestions Red Bull had brought the wrong rear wing to this weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After a difficult set of practice sessions, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko suggested the team made an error with their rear wing choice for this weekend.

"We don't have another rear wing, a smaller rear wing, as we see it on our competitors,” Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was quoted by Motorsport.

“It would be more helpful, for sure."

Red Bull were considerably slow on the straights relative to their rivals.

Max Verstappen enjoyed a stronger showing in final practice though, setting the fifth-fastest time.

Speaking after FP3, Horner dismissed claims that Red Bull had “forgot” to bring a particular rear wing to Las Vegas.

He explained that they simply don’t have a low downforce rear wing to run at tracks such as Monza and Vegas.

“We forgot it apparently! It can happen. But no, we didn’t forget a rear wing,” he told Sky Sports. “There’s no issue with it. I don’t know where it quite came from. We don’t have a specifically-designed wing for very low downforce which is basically potentially here and Monza.

“The money that is involved in creating that within the cost cap you’ve got to pick and choose where you’re going to spend it.

“The wing that we have you end up trimming the wing to achieve a top speed. That’s what many many other teams have done.”

Verstappen can secure his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title this weekend.

He sits 62 points ahead of Lando Norris with three rounds ago.

Should Verstappen finish ahead of Norris on track in Sunday’s race, he will become a four-time world champion.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
16m ago
Lando Norris concedes F1 2024 title was ‘lost in first six races’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
42m ago
Yuki Tsunoda wants Red Bull to ‘change their mind’ with F1 2025 pitch
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez’s eye-watering net worth
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Franco Colapinto must pass medical to race after "severe" 50G crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell takes Las Vegas pole as Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris
George Russell celebrates his third pole position of 2024
George Russell celebrates his third pole position of 2024
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Casey Stoner reflects on 2007 Ducati dominator: ‘It wasn’t really good at anything’
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner