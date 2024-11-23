George Russell tops final practice for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of Oscar Piastri

George Russell made it a clean sweep for Mercedes in practice for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as he set the fastest time in FP3.

Russell’s 1m33.570s put him just over 0.2s ahead of Piastri ensuring Mercedes have topped all three practice sessions ahead of qualifying in Sin City.

Mercedes are surely the team to beat, with Lewis Hamilton showing strong pace earlier in the session.

The seven-time world champion failed to improve on his second set of tyres, leaving him sixth in the order overall.

Carlos Sainz completed the top three for Ferrari, although he was around four-tenths off Russell’s pace.

Ferrari were fastest in the race runs in FP2 - but their one-lap pace seems to be lacking relative to Mercedes.

Lando Norris was fourth in the second McLaren, a couple of tenths shy of his teammate.

Max Verstappen rounded out the top five, bouncing back from a miserable first half of final practice.

Verstappen lamented a lack of grip and the general handling of his RB20 during his first run.

However, Verstappen declared his car felt much better after switching onto the softs in the final 15 minutes.

The two Williams were inside the top eight, with Alex Albon ahead of Franco Colapinto.

Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in final practice.

We didn’t get to see the best of Charles Leclerc, who was 12th overall.

His best effort was ruined by a red flag caused by Lance Stroll’s late stoppage.