2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
|2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.570s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.785s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.918s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m34.008s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.137s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.341s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m34.407s
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m34.723s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.883s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.905s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.908s
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m34.941s
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.061s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.460s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.938s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m36.215s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.412s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m36.544s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.950s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.988s
George Russell was the fastest driver in final F1 practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
It means heading into qualifying, Mercedes have topped all three sessions.
The true pecking order is slightly clouded though as the final few minutes of FP3 were unproductive due to a red flag caused by Lance Stroll's stricken Aston Martin.
Oscar Piastri was Russell's nearest challenger - 0.2s off in second, while Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three.