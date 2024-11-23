2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Here are the full results from final practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.570s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.785s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m33.918s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m34.008s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.137s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.341s
7Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m34.407s
8Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m34.723s
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.883s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.905s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.908s
12Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m34.941s
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.061s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.460s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.938s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m36.215s
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.412s
18Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m36.544s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.950s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.988s

George Russell was the fastest driver in final F1 practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It means heading into qualifying, Mercedes have topped all three sessions.

The true pecking order is slightly clouded though as the final few minutes of FP3 were unproductive due to a red flag caused by Lance Stroll's stricken Aston Martin.

Oscar Piastri was Russell's nearest challenger - 0.2s off in second, while Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

