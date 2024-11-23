2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the full results from final practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.570s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.785s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.918s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m34.008s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.137s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.341s 7 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m34.407s 8 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m34.723s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.883s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.905s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.908s 12 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m34.941s 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.061s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.460s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.938s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m36.215s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.412s 18 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m36.544s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.950s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.988s

George Russell was the fastest driver in final F1 practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It means heading into qualifying, Mercedes have topped all three sessions.

The true pecking order is slightly clouded though as the final few minutes of FP3 were unproductive due to a red flag caused by Lance Stroll's stricken Aston Martin.

Oscar Piastri was Russell's nearest challenger - 0.2s off in second, while Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three.