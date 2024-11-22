James Vowles reveals recent crashes cost Williams a jaw-dropping seven-figure sum

James Vowles reveals eye-watering repair bill for Williams after recent heavy crashes.

Alex Albon destroyed his Williams in a qualifying crash in Brazil
Alex Albon destroyed his Williams in a qualifying crash in Brazil

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has estimated that recent crashes resulted in a repair bill of several million dollars for his team.

The Grove-based outfit suffered back-to-back bruising events with five major shunts for drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto across the past two races in Mexico and Brazil.

Albon was unable to take part in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after a massive crash in qualifying meant his car could not be repaired in time. Teammate Colapinto also suffered hefty accidents in both qualifying and the main race.

The damage left Williams sweating on spare parts ahead of the final three races of the season and Vowles has now revealed the financial burden felt by the team.

"You are into the millions - less than 10 but more than three. It's big numbers when you calculate where we are at the moment,” Vowles told ESPN at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"The sustained damage we had across Mexico and Brazil, I hadn't experienced anything like that in 25 years of working in the sport - to have five major accidents [in two races]. It's hard to apportion fault or otherwise to it, that's just motor racing, but five…

"That took out five front wings, five floors, five rear wings, three gearboxes, two engines, two chassis. An amount that you just can't believe.”

Vowles praised the “gargantuan” effort from his team throughout the break between Mexico and Las Vegas to get both Williams cars fixed to the same specification.

"To turn that around to have here in Las Vegas two cars completely updated on the right specification - albeit not with a huge amount of spares behind that - it's not just a huge effort, it's a gargantuan effort of the whole team pulling together,” he explained.

"What I'm proud of is, in this moment when you really are down, you're on your knees and kicked in the stomach, the team rose up stronger than it was before and wanted to come here and prove to the world that we are still here and fight for everything we can fight until the end of the championship.

“It was a proud moment to be leading the team in that moment."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
44m ago
The “touch and go” moment George Russell feared had blown his pole chances
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: "I would like to be remembered as..."
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull ‘thrown away two races’ with rear wing choice
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris concedes F1 2024 title was ‘lost in first six races’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda wants Red Bull to ‘change their mind’ with F1 2025 pitch
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez’s eye-watering net worth
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘should of been on pole’ claim after Q3 disaster
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Franco Colapinto must pass medical to race after "severe" 50G crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
Franco Colapinto suffered a huge qualifying crash
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren
Max Verstappen checks out Lando Norris' McLaren