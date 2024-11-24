2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

The start of the race in Las Vegas
The start of the race in Las Vegas

Here's the full race results for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team50 Laps
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+7.313s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+11.906s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+14.283s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+16.582s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+43.385s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+51.365s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+59.808s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+62.808s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+63.114s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+69.195s
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+69.803s
13Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+74.085s
14Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing+75.172s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+84.102s
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+91.005s
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF
 Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF

George Russell claimed a dominant victory at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Mercedes took a 1-2 finish.

Russell controlled the race from the front after resisting some early pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Russell ultimately won by 7.3s, finishing ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium in Las Vegas, finishing ahead of teammate Leclerc.

More importantly though, Max Verstappen has secured his fourth title in F1 after beating Lando Norris on track.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11m ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
1h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
3h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
3h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
4h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
4h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
5h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine