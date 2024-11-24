Here's the full race results for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 50 Laps 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +7.313s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +11.906s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +14.283s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +16.582s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +43.385s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +51.365s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +59.808s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +62.808s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +63.114s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +69.195s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +69.803s 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +74.085s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing +75.172s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +84.102s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +91.005s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNF Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF

George Russell claimed a dominant victory at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Mercedes took a 1-2 finish.

Russell controlled the race from the front after resisting some early pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Russell ultimately won by 7.3s, finishing ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium in Las Vegas, finishing ahead of teammate Leclerc.

More importantly though, Max Verstappen has secured his fourth title in F1 after beating Lando Norris on track.