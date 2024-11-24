2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here's the full race results for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|50 Laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+7.313s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+11.906s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+14.283s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+16.582s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+43.385s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+51.365s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+59.808s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+62.808s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+63.114s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+69.195s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+69.803s
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+74.085s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|+75.172s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+84.102s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+91.005s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
George Russell claimed a dominant victory at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as Mercedes took a 1-2 finish.
Russell controlled the race from the front after resisting some early pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Russell ultimately won by 7.3s, finishing ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium in Las Vegas, finishing ahead of teammate Leclerc.
More importantly though, Max Verstappen has secured his fourth title in F1 after beating Lando Norris on track.