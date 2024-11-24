$10m on the line as F1 midfield team makes big jump in Las Vegas

Huge shift in constructors' championship

Haas
Haas

Every place in the F1 constructors’ championship is worth a fortune to the teams.

At the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, one midfield team made a huge leap which could earn them an extra eight-figure pay-day.

Haas overtook Alpine for sixth in the constructors’ championship.

Each place is worth approximately $10 million, meaning Haas’ one-point advantage over Alpine is a big deal.

They have two rounds remaining in the 2024 season to defend their position and snare the extra money.

Haas were seventh, and three points behind Alpine, when they lined up on the Vegas starting grid.

But Pierre Gasly’s DNF, having qualified in third, was unexpected and very costly for Alpine.

Gasly had an engine problem on Lap 15 which forced his early retirement, meaning a potential points finish fizzled away.

Teammate Esteban Ocon could only manage 17th leaving Haas to out-score them.

Nico Hulkenberg, one of F1’s overachievers this season, finished eighth which could be the moment to earn his employers the extra $10m.

Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen was 12th.

Last year Haas finished bottom of the constructors’ but can now fight tooth and nail to keep Alpine, RB, Williams and Sauber behind them.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
6h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
7h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
8h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
8h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
9h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
9h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
10h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
11h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine