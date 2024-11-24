$10m on the line as F1 midfield team makes big jump in Las Vegas

Every place in the F1 constructors’ championship is worth a fortune to the teams.

At the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday, one midfield team made a huge leap which could earn them an extra eight-figure pay-day.

Haas overtook Alpine for sixth in the constructors’ championship.

Each place is worth approximately $10 million, meaning Haas’ one-point advantage over Alpine is a big deal.

They have two rounds remaining in the 2024 season to defend their position and snare the extra money.

Haas were seventh, and three points behind Alpine, when they lined up on the Vegas starting grid.

But Pierre Gasly’s DNF, having qualified in third, was unexpected and very costly for Alpine.

Gasly had an engine problem on Lap 15 which forced his early retirement, meaning a potential points finish fizzled away.

Teammate Esteban Ocon could only manage 17th leaving Haas to out-score them.

Nico Hulkenberg, one of F1’s overachievers this season, finished eighth which could be the moment to earn his employers the extra $10m.

Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen was 12th.

Last year Haas finished bottom of the constructors’ but can now fight tooth and nail to keep Alpine, RB, Williams and Sauber behind them.