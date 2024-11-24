F1 World Championship points after 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen on track in Las Vegas
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
CMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing8403
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3340
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3319
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2268
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari2259
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2217
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2208
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0152
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team035
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team030
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team026
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team023
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
17Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
18Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari07
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing05
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team04
21Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
22Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
23Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Max Verstappen secured his fourth F1 drivers' championship at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after finishing fifth, one place ahead of main rival Lando Norris.

In the race for runner-up, Norris is 21 points ahead of Charles Leclerc with two rounds to go. 

Carlos Sainz is just nine points Oscar Piastri in the race for fourth. 

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5608
2Scuderia Ferrari5584
3Oracle Red Bull Racing8555
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team4425
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team086
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team050
7BWT Alpine F1 Team049
8Visa Cash App RB F1 Team046
9Williams Racing017
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

McLaren's lead in the F1 constructors' championship has been slashed to 24 points with two rounds to go.

Haas have moved back ahead of Alpine for sixth in the championship, while RB remain in the mix after Yuki Tsunoda's points finish.

