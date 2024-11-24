F1 World Championship points after 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|403
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|340
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|319
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|268
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|259
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|217
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|208
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|152
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|35
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|30
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|26
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|14
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|4
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Max Verstappen secured his fourth F1 drivers' championship at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after finishing fifth, one place ahead of main rival Lando Norris.
In the race for runner-up, Norris is 21 points ahead of Charles Leclerc with two rounds to go.
Carlos Sainz is just nine points Oscar Piastri in the race for fourth.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|608
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|584
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|555
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|425
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|86
|6
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|50
|7
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|49
|8
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|46
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|17
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
McLaren's lead in the F1 constructors' championship has been slashed to 24 points with two rounds to go.
Haas have moved back ahead of Alpine for sixth in the championship, while RB remain in the mix after Yuki Tsunoda's points finish.