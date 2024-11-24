F1 World Championship points after 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points C Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 403 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 340 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 319 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 268 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 259 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 217 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 208 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 152 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 35 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 30 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 26 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 23 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 18 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 7 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 4 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 22 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Max Verstappen secured his fourth F1 drivers' championship at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after finishing fifth, one place ahead of main rival Lando Norris.

In the race for runner-up, Norris is 21 points ahead of Charles Leclerc with two rounds to go.

Carlos Sainz is just nine points Oscar Piastri in the race for fourth.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 608 2 Scuderia Ferrari 5 584 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 555 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 425 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 86 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 50 7 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 49 8 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 46 9 Williams Racing 0 17 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

McLaren's lead in the F1 constructors' championship has been slashed to 24 points with two rounds to go.

Haas have moved back ahead of Alpine for sixth in the championship, while RB remain in the mix after Yuki Tsunoda's points finish.