2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

McLaren and Haas leave the pit lane
Here are the full results from practice at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m21.953s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m22.378s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m22.425s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m22.535s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m23.045s
6Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.064s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.099s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.160s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m23.161s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.188s
11Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.213s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.227s
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.245s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m23.562s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.620s
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.715s
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.880s
18Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.039s
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m24.200s
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.280s

Charles Leclerc set an impressive pace in practice for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

McLaren and Ferrari are battling out for the F1 constructors' championship going into the final two races of the year, and it was those two teams at the front of the order in FP1.

Leclerc's pace was blistering, 0.4s ahead of McLaren.

Ferrari were expected to struggle in Qatar given the high-speed nature and cooler track conditions. 

But based on FP1 at least, Ferrari look to have the edge in terms of pace.

Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas impressed as they made it into the top six. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

