2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
|2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m21.953s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m22.378s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m22.425s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m22.535s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m23.045s
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.064s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.099s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.160s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m23.161s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.188s
|11
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.213s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.227s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.245s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m23.562s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.620s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.715s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.880s
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.039s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m24.200s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.280s
Charles Leclerc set an impressive pace in practice for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
McLaren and Ferrari are battling out for the F1 constructors' championship going into the final two races of the year, and it was those two teams at the front of the order in FP1.
Leclerc's pace was blistering, 0.4s ahead of McLaren.
Ferrari were expected to struggle in Qatar given the high-speed nature and cooler track conditions.
But based on FP1 at least, Ferrari look to have the edge in terms of pace.
Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas impressed as they made it into the top six.