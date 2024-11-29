2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the full results from practice at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.953s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m22.378s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m22.425s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m22.535s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m23.045s 6 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.064s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.099s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.160s 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m23.161s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.188s 11 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.213s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.227s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.245s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m23.562s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.620s 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.715s 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.880s 18 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.039s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m24.200s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.280s

Charles Leclerc set an impressive pace in practice for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

McLaren and Ferrari are battling out for the F1 constructors' championship going into the final two races of the year, and it was those two teams at the front of the order in FP1.

Leclerc's pace was blistering, 0.4s ahead of McLaren.

Ferrari were expected to struggle in Qatar given the high-speed nature and cooler track conditions.

But based on FP1 at least, Ferrari look to have the edge in terms of pace.

Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas impressed as they made it into the top six.