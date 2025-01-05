EXCLUSIVE: Jenson Button explains fundamental Williams changes

Jenson Button has detailed the behind-the-scenes change in atmosphere at Williams which should buoy the F1 team.

Button now represents the team he previously drove in Formula 1 for as an ambassador.

The future looks bright for Williams, who won an impressive battle for the signature of outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Button was quizzed on how Williams have changed since he was behind the wheel 24 years ago.

“The atmosphere kind of feels the same as back in 2000,” he exclusively told Crash.net.

“It feels fun, exciting, obviously serious when it comes to racing, but it is a nice family atmosphere.

“When I re-joined the team as an ambassador the atmosphere wasn't quite the same.

“You had people that have been here for a couple of decades, [even] three decades, and then you had an influx of new talent coming into the team and there was a need to put together the right leadership to bring everyone together to work as one.

“Now I think there's a lot more belief in the direction of where the team is going, which is so important when you’re trying to work together to build for the future.”

The arrival as team principal of James Vowles, formerly of Mercedes, was a major coup for Williams.

They also kept hold of star driver Alex Albon with a new contract, before signing Sainz from Ferrari for 2025.

Vowles showed his ruthless side by axing the under-performing Logan Sargeant midway through last season and putting Franco Colapinto into their car.

Colapinto then shone in his limited outings in the Williams.

“There have been some good results from Williams from Alex and Franco,” Button said.

“It’s been really refreshing to watch a driver jump into the car and be competitive from the word go.

“I think we all have a lot of respect for Alex, how good he is and what he is able to achieve in this sport. For somebody young to be able to jump in and push him is very impressive.

“You learn from your teammates no matter how old or young they are, whether they’re inexperienced or experienced, you still learn from the data.

“It really helps the team move forward as well if they have two drivers that are competitive, that can learn from each other and move this team forward.

“Points-wise, not as many points this season as the team would've hoped, but they have been in the latter part of the season which has been great, so it bodes well heading into ‘25.”