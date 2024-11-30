Sergio Perez buoyed by advice on how to avoid the dreaded Red Bull cull

Sergio Perez told what he must do in Qatar to survive the axe

Sergio Perez could still save his Red Bull career in Qatar, he has been told.

But his task was made harder by a dreadful Friday, qualifying 16th for Saturday's sprint race.

The Red Bull driver has come under increasing pressure as the season has worn on, with speculation that he could be axed for 2025.

Christian Horner has been unable to confirm that they will stick with Perez long-term.

“For him to come out here, and to put in a good result, is difficult when you’ve had such a negative run of results,” Jenson Button told Sky Sports before Perez qualified 16th.

“But if he has two magnificent races, beats Max Verstappen, then he’s got a really good chance of keeping his drive because everyone thinks of the last race in this sport. They really do!

“But if it continues like it has continued, I can’t see him being here next year.

“He won’t be here for his performances, will he?”

Naomi Schiff added: “At some point you’ve got to ask, when is it too little, too late?

“This weekend they are still within a fighting chance of the constructors’.

“So if he can get out there? Who knows…”

Red Bull have conceded the advantage in the constructors’ championship to McLaren, and have also been overtaken by Ferrari, largely because of Perez’s inability to score points.

The Mexican was boosted by a new contract mid-way through this season in an attempt to give him confidence but it hasn’t worked out.

RB teammates Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda will both be considered as potential Perez replacements.

Franco Colapinto of Williams was also assessed by Red Bull as they ponder what to do.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

