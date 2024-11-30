Daniel Ricciardo name-dropped as Cadillac’s driver choice looms

Daniel Ricciardo was name-dropped in a debate over Cadillac’s F1 driver choice.

General Motors and Cadillac will provide Formula 1 with its 11th team from 2026.

The new project has the seal of approval from the FIA and F1 meaning attention has turned to who might be behind the wheel.

“That was a positive of adding a new team, creating more opportunity for young drivers,” Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff said.

“But as the drivers said, bringing a team in is a huge challenge.

“Initially it might be wise to have an experienced driver in the seat to help the team grow quickly.

“Valtteri, or Danny Ric? He’s popular with the American audience.”

Valtteri Bottas will not have an F1 race seat next season but is hoping to keep a foot in the door before 2026, when new opportunities may arise.

A Mercedes reserve driver role in 2025 is on the cards for Bottas.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, appears at the end of his F1 journey after being dropped mid-season by Red Bull’s sister team RB.

Also with no race seat for 2025, Ricciardo might have become a forgotten man until Cadillac’s huge announcement created a fresh pathway.

Cadillac's No 1 pick is analysed

Colton Herta has been confirmed as Cadillac’s top driver choice by Mario Andretti.

“He is extremely quick. Everything he gets into his quick,” Jenson Button said about Herta.

“In IndyCar he is extremely quick. He was my teammate when we raced at Daytona earlier this year.

“He just gets in, and he’s on it.”

Button was asked if Herta could cut it in F1, and he answered: “Yes. He will be quick from the word go. There is obviously a lot of learning, very different to IndyCar.

“He’s got the mindset.”

IndyCar driver Herta is with the Andretti Global team but doesn’t yet have enough superlicence points to enter F1.

But as an American driver his profile will have clear advantages to Cadillac.

Button said: "The sport has grown massively in the States and that’s great for the sport.

"It’s at the point where we need a competitive American driver or a competitive American OEM.

"This is massive for the sport.

"Getting the interest of GM and Cadillac will bring more eyes, prospects, interest and sponsors in the future.

"The teams will take a bit of a pop which they won’t like. But in the long-term this is great for the sport.

"It has grown so much. It is going to level out and this is the next step to give it a little kick."