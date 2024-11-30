Max Verstappen honest about “options open” amid Mercedes interest

Max Verstappen has admitted what his attitude was when Mercedes came calling.

Mercedes were credited with an interest in a shock move for Verstappen at the start of this year.

The internal strife at Red Bull - which centred around Christian Horner - dragged Verstappen’s future into question.

Toto Wolff made public comments about signing Verstappen when he needed a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

“It is always important that you keep your options open,” Verstappen told the PA news agency.

“But it was very clear that it was not on the cards. I was winning here.

“And when you are having trouble, to immediately run away, doesn’t sit well with me. It is not fair on anyone.

“I am loyal to this team for what they have done for me. And that goes both ways.”

Verstappen has now pledged his long-term future to Red Bull and insisted he could spend the rest of his career with them.

He wrapped up his fourth consecutive F1 championship this season, even amid the RB20’s struggles.

The competitiveness of their machine next year is up for debate but they will retain the masterful Verstappen in their cockpit.

Perhaps, they will keep him for many years to come allowing Verstappen to creep closer to the record of seven F1 titles set by Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.