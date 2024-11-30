2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from Qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full F1 qualifying results for the Qatar Grand Prix:

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.579s1m20.687s1m20.520s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.241s1m21.069s1m20.575s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m21.578s1m20.983s1m20.772s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m21.821s1m21.121s1m20.829s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m21.278s1m21.000s1m20.852s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.637s1m21.095s1m21.011s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m21.447s1m21.199s1m21.041s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.608s1m21.208s1m21.251s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.675s1m21.425s1m21.425s
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.891s1m21.387s1m21.500s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.843s1m21.437s 
12Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.103s1m21.501s 
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.927s1m21.731s 
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m22.364s1m21.771s 
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m22.011s1m21.911s 
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m22.390s  
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m22.411s  
18Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m22.442s  
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m22.594s  
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.714s  

Max Verstappen was fastest in F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix with a stunning lap.

However, he won't start on pole position after he was hit with a one-place grid penalty by the stewards.

This promotes George Russell to pole position, even though Verstappen set the fastest time in qualifying.

Lando Norris will start third on the grid ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton make up row three. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

