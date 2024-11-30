Here are the full F1 qualifying results for the Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.579s 1m20.687s 1m20.520s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.241s 1m21.069s 1m20.575s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m21.578s 1m20.983s 1m20.772s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m21.821s 1m21.121s 1m20.829s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.278s 1m21.000s 1m20.852s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.637s 1m21.095s 1m21.011s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.447s 1m21.199s 1m21.041s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.608s 1m21.208s 1m21.251s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.675s 1m21.425s 1m21.425s 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.891s 1m21.387s 1m21.500s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.843s 1m21.437s 12 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.103s 1m21.501s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.927s 1m21.731s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m22.364s 1m21.771s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m22.011s 1m21.911s 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m22.390s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m22.411s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.442s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m22.594s 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.714s

Max Verstappen was fastest in F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix with a stunning lap.

However, he won't start on pole position after he was hit with a one-place grid penalty by the stewards.

This promotes George Russell to pole position, even though Verstappen set the fastest time in qualifying.

Lando Norris will start third on the grid ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton make up row three.