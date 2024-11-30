2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from Qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full F1 qualifying results for the Qatar Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.579s
|1m20.687s
|1m20.520s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.241s
|1m21.069s
|1m20.575s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.578s
|1m20.983s
|1m20.772s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.821s
|1m21.121s
|1m20.829s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m21.278s
|1m21.000s
|1m20.852s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.637s
|1m21.095s
|1m21.011s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m21.447s
|1m21.199s
|1m21.041s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.608s
|1m21.208s
|1m21.251s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.675s
|1m21.425s
|1m21.425s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.891s
|1m21.387s
|1m21.500s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.843s
|1m21.437s
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.103s
|1m21.501s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.927s
|1m21.731s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m22.364s
|1m21.771s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m22.011s
|1m21.911s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m22.390s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m22.411s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.442s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m22.594s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.714s
Max Verstappen was fastest in F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix with a stunning lap.
However, he won't start on pole position after he was hit with a one-place grid penalty by the stewards.
This promotes George Russell to pole position, even though Verstappen set the fastest time in qualifying.
Lando Norris will start third on the grid ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton make up row three.