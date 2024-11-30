What McLaren bosses made of Lando Norris overruling team

McLaren bosses react to Lando Norris's selfless act, writes Lewis Larkam in Qatar.

McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris

McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed the team did not want Lando Norris to hand teammate Oscar Piastri victory in the F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

After controlling the final sprint race of the season in Qatar, Norris moved aside coming out of the last corner to gift the win to Piastri. The Briton explained it was payback for when Piastri let him win the Brazil sprint race at a time he was still in championship contention.

McLaren did not intend for the swap to take place, with Norris even told over team radio at one stage to hold position with Mercedes’ George Russell running close behind the Papaya pair.

But Brown said he had no issue with Norris taking the matter into his own hands.

“That was not the plan all along,” Brown told the official F1 channel. “The plan all along was to try and finish one-two. It was a close race that was 19 laps of no [finger]nails. That was Lando’s decision. And good on him.”

Stella also praises Norris

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella echoed Brown’s comments by heaping praise on Norris’ selfless act in Qatar.

“When it comes to the swap at the end, Lando was very willing to return the favour that Oscar did to him in Brazil,” Stella told Sky Sports F1.

“We actually wanted to release the pressure off Lando by saying on the radio that we were happy to finish in this order, but Lando managed to find the opportunity to return the favour.

“Once again it shows the collaboration, the unity, the cohesion that we have at McLaren is a point of strength and is the foundation to keep staying in this quest for the championship.”

The result extended McLaren’s lead over Ferrari to 30 points in the constructors’ championship.

If McLaren can replicate their 1-2 finish from the sprint race, they will clinch their first constructors’ crown since 1998. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen loses pole with rare penalty for George Russell block
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at car before Max Verstappen pole
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell wants “proper race” in Qatar as he fires team orders dig at McLaren
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists “I’ve still got it” despite latest George Russell defeat
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
‘When have they ever been bad?’ - Lando Norris not surprised by Max Verstappen’s Qatar pole
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell inherits Qatar pole after Max Verstappen penalty
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
5h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Sauber
Sauber
F1
News
7h ago
What McLaren bosses made of Lando Norris overruling team
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
F1
7h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen