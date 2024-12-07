2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full results from final practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.433s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.626s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.823s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.844s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m23.871s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.075s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.093s
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.094s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.098s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.283s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.343s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m24.378s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.408s
|14
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.434s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m24.453s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.479s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.519s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m24.531s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.668s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m24.766s
Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets in final F1 practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Piastri was over a tenth ahead of teammate Lando Norris.
McLaren could win the constructors' championship this weekend and it looks like they have the pace to do so.
Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest in the lead Mercedes, just ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
Carlos Sainz was the lead Ferrari in fifth ahead of George Russell.