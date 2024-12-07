2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full results from final practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.433s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.626s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.823s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.844s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m23.871s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.075s
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.093s
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.094s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.098s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.283s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.343s
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m24.378s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.408s
14Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.434s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m24.453s
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.479s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.519s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m24.531s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.668s
20Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m24.766s


Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets in final F1 practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. 

Piastri was over a tenth ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

McLaren could win the constructors' championship this weekend and it looks like they have the pace to do so.

Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest in the lead Mercedes, just ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz was the lead Ferrari in fifth ahead of George Russell.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

