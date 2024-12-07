2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Here are the full results from final practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m23.433s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.626s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.823s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.844s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m23.871s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m24.075s 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.093s 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.094s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.098s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.283s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m24.343s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m24.378s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.408s 14 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.434s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m24.453s 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.479s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m24.519s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m24.531s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.668s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m24.766s



Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets in final F1 practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Piastri was over a tenth ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

McLaren could win the constructors' championship this weekend and it looks like they have the pace to do so.

Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest in the lead Mercedes, just ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz was the lead Ferrari in fifth ahead of George Russell.