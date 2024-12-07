Oscar Piastri heads another McLaren 1-2 in final practice

McLaren continue fine start to potential-title winning weekend, reports Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

McLaren continued their perfect start in their bid to win the F1 constructors’ championship by claiming another 1-2 in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Woking-based outfit come into the season finale 21 points clear of Ferrari and looking to secure their first constructors’ world title since 1998, as well as a first F1 championship trophy since 2008.

In FP3 it was Oscar Piastri’s turn to top the timesheet, 0.193 seconds clear of teammate Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton emerged as McLaren’s nearest challenger in his final practice session for Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion ending up 0.390s adrift in third.

But it is McLaren who go into qualifying as the clear favourites for pole, after setting the pace in two of the three practice sessions at the Yas Marina circuit. 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and George Russell, who complained about his Mercedes car being “slow” throughout the session.

The Haas pair of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were an encouraging seventh and eighth as the American team looks to overhaul Alpine in the battle for P6 in the constructors’.

Charles Leclerc, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s grand prix because Ferrari needed to fit a new battery to his car and exceeded his allowance for the season, was ninth-quickest.

Sergio Perez, who appears to be taking part in his final race for Red Bull, completed the top-10, ahead of RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon’s Williams and the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, who has replaced the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon to make an early F1 debut ahead of his rookie campaign next year. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
11h ago
Nico Hulkenberg hit with F1 grid penalty for overtaking offence in Abu Dhabi
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
F1
News
11h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg penalty
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
F1
News
11h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with qualifying triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with latest triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
Charles Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 title despite Q2 exit: “I believe in miracles”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1
News
11h ago
Max Verstappen sheds light on F1 driver dinner after George Russell row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
12h ago
Lewis Hamilton says bollard strike “just my luck” in nightmare qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
12h ago
Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for “idiotic mistake” | “We totally let him down”
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
13h ago
Lando Norris wants to beat Ferrari “in style” after F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
13h ago
Lando Norris takes Abu Dhabi pole with McLaren on course to claim F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris