F1 World Championship points after 2025 Australian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Australian Grand Prix:

Norris takes championship lead for first time

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team125
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing018
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team015
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing012
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team010
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team08
7Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP04
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team02
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP01
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team00
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
15Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing00
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team00

Lando Norris leads the F1 drivers' standings for the first time in his career after winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Norris kept it together in a chaotic race to take his fifth F1 grand prix victory. He resisted pressure from teammate Oscar Piastri in the middle part of the race before seeing off a late-charge from Max Verstappen.

McLaren, unlike throughout much of 2024, nailed their strategy, which was crucial to Norris's victory in Australia. Verstappen sits second after finishing just behind his main rival from last year.

George Russell enjoyed a solid race to secure the final spot on the podium.

McLaren lead constructors' standings 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team127
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team025
3Oracle Red Bull Racing018
4Atlassian Williams Racing012
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team08
6Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
7Scuderia Ferrari HP05
8BWT Alpine F1 Team00
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
10Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team00

Reigning F1 constructors’ champions McLaren lead the way after their win in Australia. Oscar Piastri recovered to finish ninth after his off during the rain period.

Mercedes sit third after both drivers finished in the top five. Williams enjoyed a great weekend as Alex Albon secured fourth.

Sauber scored more points than they did in the entire of last year, with Nico Hulkenberg in sixth. It was a poor race for Ferrari, though, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton well down the order.

