F1 World Championship points after 2025 Australian Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and constructors' standings following the 2025 Australian Grand Prix:

Norris takes championship lead for first time

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 25 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 18 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 15 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 12 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 10 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 8 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 4 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 2 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 1 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 0 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 0 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 0 15 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 0 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 0

Lando Norris leads the F1 drivers' standings for the first time in his career after winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Norris kept it together in a chaotic race to take his fifth F1 grand prix victory. He resisted pressure from teammate Oscar Piastri in the middle part of the race before seeing off a late-charge from Max Verstappen.

McLaren, unlike throughout much of 2024, nailed their strategy, which was crucial to Norris's victory in Australia. Verstappen sits second after finishing just behind his main rival from last year.

George Russell enjoyed a solid race to secure the final spot on the podium.

McLaren lead constructors' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 1 27 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 25 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 18 4 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 12 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 8 6 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 7 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 5 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 0 10 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 0

Reigning F1 constructors’ champions McLaren lead the way after their win in Australia. Oscar Piastri recovered to finish ninth after his off during the rain period.

Mercedes sit third after both drivers finished in the top five. Williams enjoyed a great weekend as Alex Albon secured fourth.

Sauber scored more points than they did in the entire of last year, with Nico Hulkenberg in sixth. It was a poor race for Ferrari, though, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton well down the order.