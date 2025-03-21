2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris ended Friday practice at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix fastest for McLaren.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.504s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.958s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m32.153s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.195s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.377s
6Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.507s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.687s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.766s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.874s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.934s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.967s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.984s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.056s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.123s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.145s
16Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.284s
17Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.385s
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.631s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.822s
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.923s

Norris sets the pace in Chinese GP FP1

Lando Norris was the driver to beat in practice for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. It's a sprint weekend, which means teams have just 60 minutes of running to fine-tune their cars ahead of sprint qualifying later today.

It was an action-packed session with all 20 drivers running on the yellow-marked medium tyres to begin with. At this point, George Russell set the pace for Mercedes, a few tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc.

However, when it came to the soft tyre runs, Russell couldn't improve his lap time. Norris set a blistering lap at the end of the session - a 1m31.504s - to top the timesheets in Fp1.

His margin was 0.4s over Leclerc, who was second-fastest in the end. Oscar Piastri looked set to make it a McLaren 1-2, albeit for a scrappy final sector.

He was third-fastest, ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Russell dropped down to fifth ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Williams' Alex Albon.

Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 in Shanghai. There was an improved showing by Haas, with Ollie Bearman 11th in the order.

Max Verstappen was down in 16th, having failed to improve on the softs.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

