2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris ended Friday practice at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix fastest for McLaren.
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.504s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.958s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.153s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.195s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.377s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.507s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.687s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.766s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.874s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.934s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.967s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.984s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.056s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.123s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.145s
|16
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.284s
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.385s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.631s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.822s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.923s
Norris sets the pace in Chinese GP FP1
Lando Norris was the driver to beat in practice for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. It's a sprint weekend, which means teams have just 60 minutes of running to fine-tune their cars ahead of sprint qualifying later today.
It was an action-packed session with all 20 drivers running on the yellow-marked medium tyres to begin with. At this point, George Russell set the pace for Mercedes, a few tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc.
However, when it came to the soft tyre runs, Russell couldn't improve his lap time. Norris set a blistering lap at the end of the session - a 1m31.504s - to top the timesheets in Fp1.
His margin was 0.4s over Leclerc, who was second-fastest in the end. Oscar Piastri looked set to make it a McLaren 1-2, albeit for a scrappy final sector.
He was third-fastest, ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Russell dropped down to fifth ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Williams' Alex Albon.
Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 in Shanghai. There was an improved showing by Haas, with Ollie Bearman 11th in the order.
Max Verstappen was down in 16th, having failed to improve on the softs.