2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lando Norris ended Friday practice at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix fastest for McLaren.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.504s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.958s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m32.153s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.195s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.377s 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.507s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m32.687s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.766s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.874s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.934s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.967s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.984s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.056s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.123s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m33.145s 16 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.284s 17 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.385s 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.631s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.822s 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.923s

Norris sets the pace in Chinese GP FP1

Lando Norris was the driver to beat in practice for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. It's a sprint weekend, which means teams have just 60 minutes of running to fine-tune their cars ahead of sprint qualifying later today.

It was an action-packed session with all 20 drivers running on the yellow-marked medium tyres to begin with. At this point, George Russell set the pace for Mercedes, a few tenths ahead of Charles Leclerc.

However, when it came to the soft tyre runs, Russell couldn't improve his lap time. Norris set a blistering lap at the end of the session - a 1m31.504s - to top the timesheets in Fp1.

His margin was 0.4s over Leclerc, who was second-fastest in the end. Oscar Piastri looked set to make it a McLaren 1-2, albeit for a scrappy final sector.

He was third-fastest, ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Russell dropped down to fifth ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Williams' Alex Albon.

Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 in Shanghai. There was an improved showing by Haas, with Ollie Bearman 11th in the order.

Max Verstappen was down in 16th, having failed to improve on the softs.