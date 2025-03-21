Which four F1 teams have upgrades for the Chinese Grand Prix?

McLaren

Rear Corner. Performance - Flow Conditioning. New Rear Brake Duct Winglet. The new Rear Brake Duct Winglet improves local flow physics in interaction with floor and tyre, resulting in an overall gain in aerodynamic performance.

Ferrari

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Red Bull

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Mercedes

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Aston Martin

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Alpine

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Haas

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Racing Bulls

Front Wing. Circuit specific - Balance Range. Additional FW gurney options available. For circuits with higher aero balance requirements, adding gurneys to the front wing increases the front wing load generated at a given flap angle.

Beam Wing. Circuit specific - Drag Range. Two-element beam wing with greater camber & incidence. Raising the trailing edge of the beam wing and using a two-element configuration increases the overall load generated by the rear wing assembly but with some additional drag, making it suitable at some higher-downforce circuits.

Williams

Rear Beam Wing. Circuit specific – Drag Level. A new main beam wing is available this weekend. It is a larger span version of the wing raced in Melbourne. There is also an optional forward lower wing that can accompany this main beam wing. The new beam wing options, which have a larger area than the previous version simply generate more load and drag from rear wing assembly. This gives an efficient increase in load at medium-high downforce circuits.

Sauber

Coke/Engine Cover. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Changes to the engine cover design. This test item has a potentially positive effect to the flow field around the bodywork surfaces, improving both overall downforce of the car and the aero efficiency.