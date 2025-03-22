2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Full results from the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton dominates the sprint race for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP19 Laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+6.889s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+9.804s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+11.592s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+12.190s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+22.288s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+23.038s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+23.471s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+24.916s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+38.218s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+39.292s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+39.649s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+42.400s
14Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing+44.904s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+45.649s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+46.182s
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+51.376s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+53.940s
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+56.682s
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+60.212s

Hamilton takes first Ferrari win

Lewis Hamilton dominated the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, taking his first victory in Ferrari colours. Hamilton controlled the race from the front of the field, leading the early phase ahead of Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion resisted pressure from Verstappen before opening up a six-second gap over Oscar Piastri. Piastri managed to get ahead of Verstappen, who struggled on his tyres.

In terms of the other McLaren, Lando Norris endured a shocking race, dropping down to ninth on the opening lap. After struggling with tyres, Norris could only make one more place up to finish eighth.

Outside of the podium, George Russell finished fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in fifth. Yuki Tsunoda drove brilliantly to secure sixth, beating Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Norris, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 in China.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

