2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Full results from the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lewis Hamilton dominates the sprint race for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|19 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.889s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+9.804s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+11.592s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+12.190s
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+22.288s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+23.038s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+23.471s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+24.916s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+38.218s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+39.292s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+39.649s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+42.400s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+44.904s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+45.649s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+46.182s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+51.376s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+53.940s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+56.682s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+60.212s
Hamilton takes first Ferrari win
Lewis Hamilton dominated the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, taking his first victory in Ferrari colours. Hamilton controlled the race from the front of the field, leading the early phase ahead of Max Verstappen.
The seven-time world champion resisted pressure from Verstappen before opening up a six-second gap over Oscar Piastri. Piastri managed to get ahead of Verstappen, who struggled on his tyres.
In terms of the other McLaren, Lando Norris endured a shocking race, dropping down to ninth on the opening lap. After struggling with tyres, Norris could only make one more place up to finish eighth.
Outside of the podium, George Russell finished fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in fifth. Yuki Tsunoda drove brilliantly to secure sixth, beating Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.
Norris, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 in China.