Lewis Hamilton dominates the sprint race for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 19 Laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +6.889s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +9.804s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +11.592s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +12.190s 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +22.288s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +23.038s 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +23.471s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +24.916s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +38.218s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +39.292s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +39.649s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +42.400s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing +44.904s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +45.649s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +46.182s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +51.376s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +53.940s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +56.682s 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +60.212s

Hamilton takes first Ferrari win

Lewis Hamilton dominated the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, taking his first victory in Ferrari colours. Hamilton controlled the race from the front of the field, leading the early phase ahead of Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion resisted pressure from Verstappen before opening up a six-second gap over Oscar Piastri. Piastri managed to get ahead of Verstappen, who struggled on his tyres.

In terms of the other McLaren, Lando Norris endured a shocking race, dropping down to ninth on the opening lap. After struggling with tyres, Norris could only make one more place up to finish eighth.

Outside of the podium, George Russell finished fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in fifth. Yuki Tsunoda drove brilliantly to secure sixth, beating Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Norris, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 in China.