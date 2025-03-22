Lewis Hamilton takes aim at critics for “yapping” after first Ferrari F1 win

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at critics for “yapping” following his first win with Ferrari in the F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

Hamilton dominated the 19-lap race on Saturday in Shanghai, winning the sprint from pole position.

The seven-time world champion controlled the race from the front, leading into Turn 1 ahead of Max Verstappen.

After resisting an early charge from Verstappen, Hamilton opened up a six-second gap over Oscar Piastri by the end of the race.

It’s a remarkable improvement from Hamilton and Ferrari, who struggled during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Speaking after his first win in Ferrari red, Hamilton took aim at some of his critics.

“Today I woke up feeling great. The weather is beautiful here in Shanghai. We know we have this amazing crowd,” Hamilton said.

“The first race was difficult and I really do feel that a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to get into a new team, to become acclimatised within the team, understanding and communication. All sorts of things. The amount of critics and people I have heard yapping along the way just clearly not understanding, maybe because they’ve never had the experience or unaware.

“It’s felt great to come here and feel more comfortable in the car because in Melbourne I really didn’t feel comfortable in the car. From lap one this weekend, really feeling on it.

“We’ve done a great job with the engineers, the mechanics have done a great job to really fine-tune the car. It felt great today. I got a good start and there’s so much grip on this tarmac so it’s hard to look after these tyres - but everyone was struggling the same.”

A “masterclass” from Lewis Hamilton

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle lauded Hamilton for his drive in China, labelling it as a “masterclass”.

“It was a masterclass. Got it off the line and that was where the race was won, even in Qualifying yesterday actually,” Brundle added.

“He got track position and was throwing hot, turbulent air towards your rivals on a day where tyres are beyond the limit.”

Remarkably, it’s Hamilton’s first sprint race win, having failed to win any of them during his Mercedes stint.

Similarly, it’s Ferrari’s first-ever sprint victory.