2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly topped the timesheets for Alpine in FP1 at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.239s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m29.246s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.309s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m29.341s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.606s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.618s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.779s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.815s
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.818s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.821s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.907s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.916s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.934s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.976s
15Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.011s
16Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.183s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.583s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.595s
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.029s
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.038s

Pierre Gasly was the surprise pacesetter in first practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the top three in FP1 in Saudi Arabia.

Gasly continued his strong form from last weekend to stop the timesheets ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris currently leads the F1 world drivers’ standings after four rounds.

Norris set the second-fastest time of the session, less than a tenth off Gasly’s top time.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three in the lead Ferrari, 0.070s away from Gasly.

Oscar Piastri was fourth in the order, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Carlos Sainz made it two Williams cars in the top seven in a strong session for the Grove-based outfit.

Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in the FP1 classification, 0.5s off teammate Leclerc.

Red Bull endured a tricky first session as Max Verstappen continued to complain about the handling of his RB21.

Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

