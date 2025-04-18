2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Pierre Gasly topped the timesheets for Alpine in FP1 at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly on top in FP1

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.239s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m29.246s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.309s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m29.341s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m29.606s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.618s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m29.779s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.815s 9 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.818s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m29.821s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.907s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.916s 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.934s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.976s 15 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.011s 16 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.183s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.583s 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.595s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.029s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.038s

Pierre Gasly was the surprise pacesetter in first practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the top three in FP1 in Saudi Arabia.

Gasly continued his strong form from last weekend to stop the timesheets ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris currently leads the F1 world drivers’ standings after four rounds.

Norris set the second-fastest time of the session, less than a tenth off Gasly’s top time.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three in the lead Ferrari, 0.070s away from Gasly.

Oscar Piastri was fourth in the order, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Carlos Sainz made it two Williams cars in the top seven in a strong session for the Grove-based outfit.

Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in the FP1 classification, 0.5s off teammate Leclerc.

Red Bull endured a tricky first session as Max Verstappen continued to complain about the handling of his RB21.

Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.