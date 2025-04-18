2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Pierre Gasly topped the timesheets for Alpine in FP1 at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Pierre Gasly on top in FP1
|2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.239s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.246s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.309s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.341s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.606s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.618s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.779s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.815s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.818s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.821s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.907s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.916s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.934s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.976s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.011s
|16
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.183s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.583s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.595s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.029s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.038s
Pierre Gasly was the surprise pacesetter in first practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Less than a tenth of a second separated the top three in FP1 in Saudi Arabia.
Gasly continued his strong form from last weekend to stop the timesheets ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Norris currently leads the F1 world drivers’ standings after four rounds.
Norris set the second-fastest time of the session, less than a tenth off Gasly’s top time.
Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three in the lead Ferrari, 0.070s away from Gasly.
Oscar Piastri was fourth in the order, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and Mercedes’ George Russell.
Carlos Sainz made it two Williams cars in the top seven in a strong session for the Grove-based outfit.
Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in the FP1 classification, 0.5s off teammate Leclerc.
Red Bull endured a tricky first session as Max Verstappen continued to complain about the handling of his RB21.
Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.