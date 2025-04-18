Max Verstappen “downsides” highlighted, Mercedes warned off

Mercedes have been advised not to sign Max Verstappen due to “downsides” he would bring.

That is the sage advice of James Vowles, who was strategy advisor in an esteemed era for Mercedes before becoming Williams team principal.

Vowles saw the potential first-hand of Andrea Kimi Antonelli as he was coming through the ranks, and also worked with George Russell.

Despite the form of those drivers, speculation is rife that Verstappen could leave Red Bull and Mercedes are an obvious fit.

Vowles believes that despite Verstappen’s undoubted ability, there are negative connotations for Mercedes to consider too.

Mercedes told not to sign Max Verstappen

“With Kimi, yes I’m biased because I worked with him for a long period of time,” Vowles explained.

“But if you just look at the steps he’s making in qualifying, he’s making steps every single week. He’s only driven, effectively, four grand prix races.

“He’s on a good pathway to be very, very competitive. So you keep investing in that.

“And George is delivering. He’s been a bit quiet but you can’t really fault anything he’s done this year.

“So can you add a tiny bit more performance? Yes, through Max.

“I think there is more performance to be had through Max, and I don’t think anyone in the room would deny he is extraordinary in what he can do.

“Japan was, for me, jaw-dropping. Well done to him.

“But he comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge.

“I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that is on the way up.

“So I personally don’t think that’s the place for him.”

Verstappen enters this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with his Red Bull future under the microscope.

Helmut Marko admitted Red Bull could lose their star man unless they give him a more competitive car.

Verstappen snapped back in the pre-event press conference when asked about Marko’s words and the possibility he could quit Red Bull.

The key contenders to sign him are Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Russell, who clashed with Verstappen last year, is reportedly in talks over a new Mercedes contract which adds another layer of intrigue. He reacted positively to Verstappen’s links to Mercedes.

But a twist came on Friday after a report out of Italy that Aston Martin would table a ‘deal of the century’ to sign Verstappen for huge sums of money.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso had previously dismissed the likelihood of such a bombshell move.