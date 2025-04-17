Fernando Alonso dismisses Max Verstappen as ‘threat’ to Aston Martin F1 seat

Fernando Alonso doesn’t see Max Verstappen as a ‘threat’ to his seat at Aston Martin amid rumours surrounding the reigning F1 world champion’s future.

Red Bull have struggled for overall performance in 2025 despite Verstappen’s victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s form has led Helmut Marko to admit that he fears Verstappen could leave the team.

Links to Mercedes and Aston Martin have persisted over the last year following the off-track turmoil at Red Bull.

The Aston Martin rumours have only grown following Adrian Newey’s signing to spearhead their technical team.

Honda will exclusively supply them with engines from 2026, and the Japanese manufacturer has expressed its desire to work with Verstappen again in the future.

Alonso, who currently holds one of the two Aston Martin seats, is adamant he will be in the car in 2026.

“I don’t think so as I have a contract for next year but I see the rumours,” Alonso said in the FIA press conference on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s very good for the team. As you said before, the world champion is sometimes linked with some other teams and a possible departure from Red Bull, and the team they’re commenting are Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari. This shows the project we are in and the future that this team has.

“As I said always, even last year when I extend the contract I said that I will drive for as long as I feel fast and I feel competitive and the team needs me behind the wheel but my contract is much longer than my racing career so I will stay with this team for many, many years in a different role.

“If that means that we can win a world championship even when I am not behind the wheel I will still feel very proud of the project.”

Alonso was then asked if he would welcome Verstappen to Aston Martin as his teammate, he replied: “Yes but it’s unlikely to happen. Very unlikely.”

Verstappen’s F1 options

Verstappen’s current Red Bull contract runs out at the end of 2028.

Despite this, he’s thought to have an exit clause in his contract if Red Bull under delivers.

Aston Martin are likely to be his most realistic option, with Alonso’s current deal running out at the end of next year.

It will depend on whether Aston Martin and Honda move up the grid, with Newey’s influence.

Mercedes have expressed interest in signing Verstappen.

Toto Wolff was open to signing him as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement last year.

However, with George Russell stepping up and performing as their team leader and Kimi Antonelli a star of the future, Wolff would have to make a brutal decision to fit Verstappen in.

Ferrari have Charles Leclerc and Hamilton tied down for the next few years, making a seismic move to Maranello unlikely.