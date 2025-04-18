George Russell would ‘understand’ Mercedes signing Max Verstappen

George Russell says it would be “totally understandable” for Mercedes to sign F1 rival Max Verstappen.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 but continues to be linked with a move to either Mercedes or Aston Martin amid his team’s ongoing performance struggles.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted after a woeful Bahrain Grand Prix that he has “great concern” about Verstappen’s future and confirmed his current deal contains performance clauses which would enable him to leave early.

Russell has entered the final year of his contract with Mercedes and acknowledges Verstappen could be a threat to his seat, though he stressed he isn’t “concerned”.

“Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable,” Russell told PA ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time world champion. That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There’s two drivers for every team and he is one person.

“So that doesn’t concern me one bit because the performance is my currency and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid.

“I am very happy. Many drivers have contracts but the fact is that if you don’t perform, the teams will find a way to get you out of that. When the time is right we’ll discuss a contract.

"I feel people who are too concerned about a lack of a contract or lack of clarity are those who don't have the self belief. I have got immense belief.

"I have been team-mate with a world champion for three years, the greatest of all time for three years [in Hamilton]. I believe I can beat anybody given the right chance and that is your power.”

George Russell says some rumours close’ to truth

Following his hugely impressive start to 2025, Russell is reportedly close to signing a two-year extension, with an option for a further season in 2028.

Russell was quizzed on that rumour, and other speculation surrounding his future, ahead of the weekend in Jeddah.

"Rumours are never that truthful, are they?” Russell told Sky Sports F1.

”When you said rumours, I didn't really listen so much. A few of them are reasonably close, I guess, but at the end of the day, we've never discussed a contract prior to May or June in a season.

"I'd say the more abnormal point is how many drivers have these, sort of, long-term deals.

"But everyone's got exit clauses, they've all got performance clauses. A driver that's on a three-year contract, it doesn't really mean anything if they've got an exit clause, or the team has an exit clause if the driver doesn't perform. It doesn't really mean a lot.

"If you've got a contract with a team but the team wants you gone, the team finds a way to get you gone.

"That's how this sport works and that's how it should work, because we're 20 of the best in the world and it's ruthless. There's no time to mess around. All you can do is focus on driving fast."