Max Verstappen shuts down Red Bull F1 future speculation

Max Verstappen tight-lipped as rumours about his Red Bull F1 future swirl.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was not keen to entertain speculation surrounding his Red Bull F1 future.

Amid Red Bull’s difficult start to 2025, rumours have been swirling about Verstappen’s long-term future at the team despite him being under contract until the end of 2028.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted after last weekend’s horror showing at the Bahrain Grand Prix that the Dutchman has performance clauses in his contract that would allow him to leave at the end of the year.

That has only fuelled talk that Verstappen could be weighing up his future away from Red Bull as he continues to be linked to the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin.

The four-time world champion remained tight-lipped as he faced a grilling about his future ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“I don’t know to be honest,” Verstappen replied when asked during Thursday’s press conference in Jeddah why Marko had made such comments.

“I just keep working and trying to improve the car. Naturally Bahrain wasn’t a great weekend for us. I think we were all pretty disappointed with that and we just try to keep on improving the car and come up with new ideas to try on the car.

“The competition is tough and that’s how I go about my weeks. Just trying to improve my situation.”

Asked directly if he is looking to leave Red Bull, Verstappen said: “No I think just focus on commentating and I’ll focus on driving.

“Then we don’t need to think about any other scenarios.”

Verstappen is eight points behind championship leader Lando Norris after only being able to finish P6 in Bahrain. 

Tight-lipped Max Verstappen gives little away 

Verstappen did his best to dodge a line of questioning on whether he would rather Marko not speak publicly about his future.

“I think we had really good chats in the last few weeks with the people about the car,” he said.

“We are all very much aligned - we are just trying to improve the situation. It doesn’t change anything so we just keep going.”

Verstappen also moved to shut down the speculation when he was asked why he has not been linked with Ferrari.

“I don’t know. A lot of people are talking about it, except me,” he firmly responded.

“Like I said before I just want to focus on my car, working with the people in the team.

“That’s the only thing I’m thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment and I’m very relaxed.”

The 27-year-old added: “I am happy I am just not very happy with of course our car.

“But that goes for everyone. We all want to be better. I think there is no secret about that, so that is what we are trying to improve.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
How has Lewis Hamilton ‘figured out’ Ferrari’s F1 car?
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
16m ago
Lando Norris reveals Sebastian Vettel support over texts: “He’s always helping me”
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Sebastian Vettel defends Lewis Hamilton’s adaptation at Ferrari: “He’s working very hard”
Sebastian Vettel
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell responds to rumours about Mercedes F1 future
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso dismisses Max Verstappen as ‘threat’ to Aston Martin F1 seat
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso in the press conference

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen shuts down Red Bull F1 future speculation
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Liam Lawson denies his confidence slumped after Red Bull axe
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen breaks silence on Bahrain row between his manager and Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen
RR News
3h ago
Dominic Herbertson confirms 2025 Isle of Man TT plans after WTF Racing withdrawal
Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop set for BMW return at Isle of Man TT as top 20 Superbike starters revealed
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024