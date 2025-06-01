2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results after Max Verstappen penalty

Full race results at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team66 laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+2.471s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+10.455s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+11.359s
5Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+13..648s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+15.508s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+16.022s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+17.882s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+21.564s
10Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+21.826s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+25.532s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+25.996s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+28.822s
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+29.309s
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+31.381s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+32.197s
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+37.065s
DNFKimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team55 laps
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing30 laps
WDLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team 

Piastri makes it five wins from nine

Piastri kept his cool in a hectic Spanish Grand Prix to deliver an important bounce back victory in Spain.

The Australian was controlled throughout as he led home teammate Lando Norris for a McLaren 1-2.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari after making up places following a late Safety Car restart.

George Russell was fourth while Nico Hulkenberg scored Sauber's best result of the season with a superb run to fifth.

Hulkenberg overtook Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari in the final laps with the seven-time world champion struggling for pace on his way to P6.

Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls, ahead of Pierre Gasly's Alpine and Fernando Alonso, who finally scored his first points for Aston Martin this season.

Max Verstappen finished fifth on the road but was hit with a 10-second time penalty for crashing into Russell's Mercedes as they battled over fourth place in the final few laps.

The four-time world champion also faces an investigation for contact with Leclerc at the Safety Car restart. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

