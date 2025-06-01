2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results after Max Verstappen penalty
Full race results at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix to strengthen his F1 world championship lead.
|2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|66 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+2.471s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+10.455s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+11.359s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+13..648s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+15.508s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+16.022s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+17.882s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+21.564s
|10
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+21.826s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+25.532s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+25.996s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+28.822s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+29.309s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+31.381s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+32.197s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+37.065s
|DNF
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|55 laps
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|30 laps
|WD
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Piastri makes it five wins from nine
Piastri kept his cool in a hectic Spanish Grand Prix to deliver an important bounce back victory in Spain.
The Australian was controlled throughout as he led home teammate Lando Norris for a McLaren 1-2.
Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari after making up places following a late Safety Car restart.
George Russell was fourth while Nico Hulkenberg scored Sauber's best result of the season with a superb run to fifth.
Hulkenberg overtook Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari in the final laps with the seven-time world champion struggling for pace on his way to P6.
Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls, ahead of Pierre Gasly's Alpine and Fernando Alonso, who finally scored his first points for Aston Martin this season.
Max Verstappen finished fifth on the road but was hit with a 10-second time penalty for crashing into Russell's Mercedes as they battled over fourth place in the final few laps.
The four-time world champion also faces an investigation for contact with Leclerc at the Safety Car restart.