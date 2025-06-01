2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results after Max Verstappen penalty

Oscar Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix to strengthen his F1 world championship lead.

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 66 laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +2.471s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +10.455s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +11.359s 5 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +13..648s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +15.508s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +16.022s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +17.882s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +21.564s 10 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +21.826s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +25.532s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +25.996s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +28.822s 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +29.309s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +31.381s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +32.197s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +37.065s DNF Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 55 laps DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 30 laps WD Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Piastri makes it five wins from nine

Piastri kept his cool in a hectic Spanish Grand Prix to deliver an important bounce back victory in Spain.

The Australian was controlled throughout as he led home teammate Lando Norris for a McLaren 1-2.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari after making up places following a late Safety Car restart.

George Russell was fourth while Nico Hulkenberg scored Sauber's best result of the season with a superb run to fifth.

Hulkenberg overtook Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari in the final laps with the seven-time world champion struggling for pace on his way to P6.

Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls, ahead of Pierre Gasly's Alpine and Fernando Alonso, who finally scored his first points for Aston Martin this season.

Max Verstappen finished fifth on the road but was hit with a 10-second time penalty for crashing into Russell's Mercedes as they battled over fourth place in the final few laps.

The four-time world champion also faces an investigation for contact with Leclerc at the Safety Car restart.