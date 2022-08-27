FIA Formula 3 2022 - Belgium - Full Sprint Race Results

27 Aug 2022
Full sprint race results for the seventh round of the 2022 FIA F3 Championship in Belgium.

PosDriverNat.TeamGap
1Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing15 Laps
2Roman StanekCZHTrident + 4.762s
3Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+ 5.689s
4Johnny EdgarGBRTrident+ 6.339s
5Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+ 7.586s
6William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+ 10.609s
7David Vidales ESPCampos Racing+ 12.294s
8Brad BenavidesESPCarlin+ 12.326s
9Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix+ 12.538s
10Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+ 13.321s
11Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+ 14.118s
12Gregoire SaucySWIART Grand Prix+ 14.266s
13Kush Miani INDMP Motorsport+ 14.670s
14Reece Ushijima GBRVan Amersfoort Racing+ 16.969s
15Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+ 17.887s
16Enzo TrulliITACarlin+ 18.668s
17Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix+ 19.147s
18Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+ 20.061s
19Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+ 20.876s
20Zak O'SullivanGBRCarlin+ 21.857s
21Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+ 26.173s
22Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix + 27.345s
23Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+ 28.710s
24Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+ 32.465s
25Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+ 2 Laps
DNFPepe Marti ESPCampos Racing 
DNFOliver GoetheMONCampos Racing 
DNFZane MaloneyBARTrident 
DNFChristian Mansell GBRCharouz Racing System 
DNFKaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix 
 