FIA Formula 3 2022 - Belgium - Full Sprint Race Results
Full sprint race results for the seventh round of the 2022 FIA F3 Championship in Belgium.
|FIA Formula 3 Championship - Belgium - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|15 Laps
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZH
|Trident
|+ 4.762s
|3
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|+ 5.689s
|4
|Johnny Edgar
|GBR
|Trident
|+ 6.339s
|5
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|+ 7.586s
|6
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|+ 10.609s
|7
|David Vidales
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|+ 12.294s
|8
|Brad Benavides
|ESP
|Carlin
|+ 12.326s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|+ 12.538s
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|+ 13.321s
|11
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|+ 14.118s
|12
|Gregoire Saucy
|SWI
|ART Grand Prix
|+ 14.266s
|13
|Kush Miani
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|+ 14.670s
|14
|Reece Ushijima
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+ 16.969s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+ 17.887s
|16
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|+ 18.668s
|17
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|+ 19.147s
|18
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|+ 20.061s
|19
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|+ 20.876s
|20
|Zak O'Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|+ 21.857s
|21
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|+ 26.173s
|22
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|+ 27.345s
|23
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|+ 28.710s
|24
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+ 32.465s
|25
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|+ 2 Laps
|DNF
|Pepe Marti
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|DNF
|Oliver Goethe
|MON
|Campos Racing
|DNF
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|DNF
|Christian Mansell
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|DNF
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix