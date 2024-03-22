Alpine F1 junior Nikola Tsolov denies putting F3 rival into the wall on purpose

Alpine F1 junior Nikola Tsolov was involved in a controversial incident in FIA Formula 3 practice.

Alpine F1 junior Nikola Tsolov has been handed a three-place grid penalty following a controversial incident at the end of FIA Formula 3 practice in Melbourne.

F3 - one of F1’s main feeder categories - were in action before F1 practice at Albert Park.

While on a quick lap, Tsolov came across a slow-moving Alex Dunne.

When Tsolov moved alongside him, he veered to the right, pushing Dune off the track and into the barrier.

The incident was a hot topic on social media, with many suggesting it was intentional.

Tsolov escaped serious punishment with a three-place penalty following the stewards’ verdict.

Giving his side to the story, the 17-year-old - who has close ties to Fernando Alonso and his management company - said to FeederSeries:  “I was a bit confused.

“I arrived on a push lap and I think the MP was weaving, so I didn’t know where to go to get past him because he was on a cool lap or something.

“I went to the left side and then I just felt a hit under my rear tyre.

“So I think it was just a bit of a misunderstanding, but nothing intentional from any side. I think it was just a bit unfortunate.”

The stewards believed the Bulgarian’s verdict on the incident.

They noted: “Car 25 [Tsolov] stated that his lap was affected by car nine [Dunne] and he wanted the driver to be aware of his presence and that he was being impeded.

“Car 25 deviated from his normal racing line to drive close to car nine to highlight his presence. He unfortunately misjudged this action and collided with car nine.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the stewards determined the actions of car 25, while unintended, caused the collision that was completely avoidable. The stewards, therefore, impose a grid drop in accordance with previous precedents.”

