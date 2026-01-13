Formula E driver Dan Ticktum launches social media rant over deleted comment

Dan Ticktum has criticised Autosport for deleting a comment he posted on social media.

After being wiped out of both the Formula E races so far this season, the Cupra Kiro driver made headlines by hitting out at series officials and his rivals.

Ticktum accused Autosport of misrepresenting remarks he made following the Mexico City E-Prix in a social media post on Instagram. The British driver claimed his comment in response was deleted by the publication.

“I don’t actually think those quotes were direct quotes, they were certainly chopped up and sort of fitting a narrative that they wanted, and they were obviously massively out of context,” Ticktum said in a video uploaded to his Instagram story on Monday.

“Those people jump in the comments on the hate train so I thought, right, let’s just explain what happened here and sort of hit back at people a little bit, the losers, et cetera, of which there are many. So I did that and Autosport deleted the comment.

“The post is about me, I retaliate – well, not retaliate, but say my point – and they delete my comment. But you’ve got 50 other people calling me a ‘c***’ in the comments and that’s fine. But I try and put my story across and clarify things and that’s not fine.

“I’ve obviously known Autosport for years, I have to say I’ve worked with fantastic people there, so it’s not everyone as a whole. But whoever made that decision, whether it was a group of you or just one person, firstly f*** you, point number one, and two it’s just very sad really that that platform has acted that way.”

Ticktum went on to call out rival drivers, adding: “I’m one of the only people that will give you the truth. Most people want to lick Autosport’s arse because they want good media from them or whatever, I’ll just say as it is, thank you very much.”

What did Ticktum’s deleted comment say?

Ticktum, who was hit with a two-year racing ban for overtaking 10 competitors under a Safety Car to catch and crash into his MSA Formula championship rival when he was 16 in 2015, included his original deleted comment in the video.

“So many people still stuck in the past here is mad. I was 15 when I got banned. I f***** up, I regret it. It was wrong. It’s 11 years ago, it’s almost half my life ago,” he wrote.

“Yeah, I don’t phrase things perfectly sometimes. The quote has been taken slightly out of context, as they all are, designed to make all of you haters comment. It’s worked.

“The main issue currently is the lack of penalties given and I’m the only one that has the balls to challenge it publicly. I’m trying to make the sport better for viewers and competitors.

“Most of you don’t even watch FE or race you just sit in your box room waiting for another slightly controversial Dan Ticktum moment so you can press the ‘remember when Dan Ticktum crashed into someone on purpose’ saved button on your 2010 HP laptop.

“The drivers on that grid are extremely talented, the quote was specifically talking about the races, and what I mean is there is too much energy-saving therefore too much strategy in turn making it too much about luck and not talent. Just to clear that up.

“I keep myself out of trouble for extended periods of time and do a lot of good things for other people but you all stay silent when that happens. Anyway far too much energy expended on losers again. Just going to go drive my Ford GT, enjoy your Iceland chicken kyivs your mum just cooked for you.”

