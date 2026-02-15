Richard Hammond's daughter Izzy involved in Formula E crash

Izzy Hammond, daughter of TV presenter Richard, was involved in a Formula E crash during an event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Hammond, who is a motoring content creator, was competing in the EVO Series which sees influencers and celebrities racing Formula E cars.



While on a flying lap Hammond, found the wall at turn 13 of the Jeddah Corniche circuit.



Izzy Hammond crashes into the wall in Jeddah 😱



She walks away from the impact unharmed#EVOSessions #FormulaE pic.twitter.com/jfKmaYEBBN — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 15, 2026





Thankfully, the 25-year-old walked away from the heavy shunt completely unharmed as she quickly informed the Lola team that she was fine over the radio.



The car however was completely wrecked following the 25G impact, but Lola will not incur the cost of the crash with Formula E set to cover the expense.



When asked what happened Izzy said her brakes failed to stop the car and she turned into the corner.



Izzy Hammond ahead of the Formula E EVO series event in Jeddah © Instagram





Hammond has amassed 270,000 followers on Instagram and has followed in the footsteps of her father with her content focused on motoring and racing.



Hammond's father Richard, from Top Gear and The Grand Tour fame also suffered a number of high profile crashes throughout his broadcast career.



The most notable occurred in 2006 after in a jet-powered Vampire Dragster at 319mph while filming Top Gear, a crash which left the star in a coma for two weeks.



In more recent years Hammond was involved in a major crash while driving a Rimac Concept One during filming for The Grand Tour.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT