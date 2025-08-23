2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
23 Aug 2025
20:17
Alex Palou times

Lap one: 163.297

Lap two: 162.647

Average: 162.971

Alex Palou ruins Malukas' day and takes pole. Gutting for the AJ Foyt driver but his day will come.

20:14
Pato O'Ward times

Lap one: 162.551

Lap two: 161.608

Average: 162.078

So close and the only other driver in the 162 mph zone. Malukas has kept it though. Only Alex Palou can take him off the top.

20:12
Scott Dixon times

Lap one: 161.226

Lap two: 160.676

Average: 160.951

Dixon goes P3. He has a six place penalty for tomorrow so right now if we stopped the count he would start ninth.

20:10
Christian Lundgaard times

Lap one: 159.020

Lap two: 158.583

Average: 158.801

Lundgaard goes 14th overall. He has really struggled on ovals so far and hasn't had the pace at any point during weekends.

20:07
Kyle Kirkwood times

Lap one: 160.448

Lap two: 160.258

Average: 150.353

Kirkwood puts himself in a Penske sandwich. He sits fourth ahead of Newgarden and behind Power.

20:06
Will Power times

Lap one: 161.314

Lap two: 160.327

Average: 160.819

Power goes third behind McLaughlin but ahead of Newgarden, we could see a Penske triple threat for Malukas tomorrow.

19:56
Felix Rosenqvist times

Lap one: N/A

Lap two: N/A

Average: N/A

That's in the wall for Rosenqvist. He loses the rear and crashes out.

 

19:55
Marcus Armstrong times

Lap one: 158.247

Lap two: 159.796

Average: 159.018

That puts Armstrong 11th.

19:49
Colton Herta times

Lap one: 97.210

Lap two: 134.110

Average: 112.717

Big spin and slide for Herta, he does his laps but that was close.

19:46
David Malukas times

Lap one: 162.519

Lap two: 161.933

Average: 162.256

 

Maluka goes faster! Incredible stuff from Malukas, he drove that thing on the edge.

19:44
Scott McLaughlin times

Lap one: 162.173

Lap two: 161.173

Average: 161.758

Massive lap from McLaughlin, he goes over a second faster than Newgarden, that will be hard to beat.

19:42
Rinus VeeKay times

Lap one: 159.701

Lap two: 159.326

Average: 159.514

Very solid fifth place for VeeKay, he sits behind Rahal in fourth.

19:41
Christian Rasmussen time

Lap one: 160.358

Lap two: 159.959

Average: 160.158

Really strong stuff again from Rasmussen on an oval. He puts the car in third and is only the third car to make it past 160mph. He was just off Daly.

19:36
Santino Ferrucci times

Lap one: 157.696

Lap two: 156.037

Average: 156.862

Not a great performance there as he qualifies 12th and only ahead of Abel and Ilott. It might be a long day for him tomorrow.

 

19:34
Graham Rahal times

Lap one: 160.586

Lap two: 159.407

Average: 159.995

Inches away from the 160mph barrier. His second lap seemed to be that bit slower, he may have used too much tire too soon.

19:32
Alexander Rossi times

Lap one: 159.957

Lap two: 158.804

Average: 159.378

Rossi goes third but is way off Daly and Newgarden unable to get the extra 0.7mph needed to breach into the 160 barrier.

19:31
Kyffin Simpson times

Lap one: 158.125

Lap two: 158.138

Average: 158.132

That puts Simpson seventh. He has a 6-place penalty after an unapproved engine change.

19:27
Josef Newgarden times

Lap one: 160.162

Lap two: 160.499

Average: 160.330

Cracking stuff from Newgarden, he looked twitchy but he manages to put it at the top of the field.

19:26
Conor Daly times

Lap one: 160.484

Lap two: 159.880

Average: 160.181

Really impressive stuff from Daly as he smashes the earlier times to go P1. Josef Newgarden is next.

19:24
Marcus Ericsson times

Lap one: 159.611

Lap two: 158.566

Average: 159.087

Ericsson goes fastest ahead of Devlin Defrancesco by only 0.05s.

19:22
Nolan Siegel times

Lap 1: 158.198

Lap 2: 158.464

Average: 158.331

19:19
Callum Ilott times

Lap 1: 156.813

Lap 2: 156.108

Average: 156.460

Ilott is the slowest car on the track so far and sits dead last. His car looked uncomfortable to drive.

19:17
Louis Foster times

Lap 1: 157.964

Lap 2: 157.097

Average: 157.529

Louis Foster qualifies ahead of Abel but sits in fourth currently behind Shwartzman.

Foster had no competitive running time after his engine was changed in practice one. He will have a six place grid penalty.

19:15
Robert Shwartzman times

Lap 1: 158.191

Lap 2: 157.830

Average: 159.010

Shwartzman didn't seem to be able to trust the rear of his car. He qualifies behind Sting Ray Robb but ahead of Abel.

19:13
Robb's lap times

Lap 1: 158.387

Lap 2: 157.920

Average: 158.153

Robb suffered a big twitch in lap one which ost him agaisnt Rahal. He sits in second ahead of Abel. 

Shwartzman is next.

