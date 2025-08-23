2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

Lap one: 163.297
Lap two: 162.647
Average: 162.971
Alex Palou ruins Malukas' day and takes pole. Gutting for the AJ Foyt driver but his day will come.
Lap one: 163.297
Lap two: 162.647
Average: 162.971
Alex Palou ruins Malukas' day and takes pole. Gutting for the AJ Foyt driver but his day will come.
Lap one: 162.551
Lap two: 161.608
Average: 162.078
So close and the only other driver in the 162 mph zone. Malukas has kept it though. Only Alex Palou can take him off the top.
Lap one: 161.226
Lap two: 160.676
Average: 160.951
Dixon goes P3. He has a six place penalty for tomorrow so right now if we stopped the count he would start ninth.
Lap one: 159.020
Lap two: 158.583
Average: 158.801
Lundgaard goes 14th overall. He has really struggled on ovals so far and hasn't had the pace at any point during weekends.
Lap one: 160.448
Lap two: 160.258
Average: 150.353
Kirkwood puts himself in a Penske sandwich. He sits fourth ahead of Newgarden and behind Power.
Lap one: 161.314
Lap two: 160.327
Average: 160.819
Power goes third behind McLaughlin but ahead of Newgarden, we could see a Penske triple threat for Malukas tomorrow.
Lap one: N/A
Lap two: N/A
Average: N/A
That's in the wall for Rosenqvist. He loses the rear and crashes out.
Lap one: 158.247
Lap two: 159.796
Average: 159.018
That puts Armstrong 11th.
Lap one: 97.210
Lap two: 134.110
Average: 112.717
Big spin and slide for Herta, he does his laps but that was close.
Lap one: 162.519
Lap two: 161.933
Average: 162.256
Maluka goes faster! Incredible stuff from Malukas, he drove that thing on the edge.
Lap one: 162.173
Lap two: 161.173
Average: 161.758
Massive lap from McLaughlin, he goes over a second faster than Newgarden, that will be hard to beat.
Lap one: 159.701
Lap two: 159.326
Average: 159.514
Very solid fifth place for VeeKay, he sits behind Rahal in fourth.
Lap one: 160.358
Lap two: 159.959
Average: 160.158
Really strong stuff again from Rasmussen on an oval. He puts the car in third and is only the third car to make it past 160mph. He was just off Daly.
Lap one: 157.696
Lap two: 156.037
Average: 156.862
Not a great performance there as he qualifies 12th and only ahead of Abel and Ilott. It might be a long day for him tomorrow.
Lap one: 160.586
Lap two: 159.407
Average: 159.995
Inches away from the 160mph barrier. His second lap seemed to be that bit slower, he may have used too much tire too soon.
Lap one: 159.957
Lap two: 158.804
Average: 159.378
Rossi goes third but is way off Daly and Newgarden unable to get the extra 0.7mph needed to breach into the 160 barrier.
Lap one: 158.125
Lap two: 158.138
Average: 158.132
That puts Simpson seventh. He has a 6-place penalty after an unapproved engine change.
Lap one: 160.162
Lap two: 160.499
Average: 160.330
Cracking stuff from Newgarden, he looked twitchy but he manages to put it at the top of the field.
Lap one: 160.484
Lap two: 159.880
Average: 160.181
Really impressive stuff from Daly as he smashes the earlier times to go P1. Josef Newgarden is next.
Lap one: 159.611
Lap two: 158.566
Average: 159.087
Ericsson goes fastest ahead of Devlin Defrancesco by only 0.05s.
Lap 1: 158.198
Lap 2: 158.464
Average: 158.331
Lap 1: 156.813
Lap 2: 156.108
Average: 156.460
Ilott is the slowest car on the track so far and sits dead last. His car looked uncomfortable to drive.
Lap 1: 157.964
Lap 2: 157.097
Average: 157.529
Louis Foster qualifies ahead of Abel but sits in fourth currently behind Shwartzman.
Foster had no competitive running time after his engine was changed in practice one. He will have a six place grid penalty.
Lap 1: 158.191
Lap 2: 157.830
Average: 159.010
Shwartzman didn't seem to be able to trust the rear of his car. He qualifies behind Sting Ray Robb but ahead of Abel.
Lap 1: 158.387
Lap 2: 157.920
Average: 158.153
Robb suffered a big twitch in lap one which ost him agaisnt Rahal. He sits in second ahead of Abel.
Shwartzman is next.